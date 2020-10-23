After nine months together, it looks like Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace have called it quits. The 47-year-old actress deleted any trace of the 23-year-old from social media, the Daily Mail reported.

The pair was first linked in April when they were seen in public together for the first time. The musician then moved into her home during lockdown, but it seems like their love did not survive quarantine.

They had a big moment when they publicly declared their love for one another on social media in July. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY I LOVE YOU,” he commented on her 47th birthday post. “I love you,” she replied back with a kissing face emoji.

“happy birthday @katebeckinsale i love you,” he also captioned a short clip with a black heart. The couple sat on the couch while he serenaded her with a hippo head on. His sweet birthday post for the brunette beauty is still on his account, and he is still following her, but Beckinsale unfollowed him.

A source told Hollywood Life in July that “they actually have a lot in common. Kate is a free spirit and she appreciates that Goody is talented. He’s really mature, and they can have deep conversations but also can be really playful and goofy at the same time.”

“She just enjoys being with him and she loves him for who he is. He treats her with complete respect and what else could a woman ask for in a partner,” the insider added.

Due to the big age gap between the two, Beckinsale was met with major criticism for dating younger men.

“Why do you keep dating guys that could be your children?” one troll asked. “Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you,” she snapped back.

The star has previously been linked to Jack Whitehall, 30, Pete Davidson, 26, and Matt Rife, 21. In fact, Grace is only two years older than her daughter, Lily.

Previously, Beckinsale was with her daughter’s father, Michael Sheen, for eight years before calling it quits. She was also married to director Len Wiseman for 12 years but filed for divorce in 2016.

The Much Ado About Nothing star is fed up with what people think about her love life. She recently told Women’s Health that men “constantly do whatever they like.”

“It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who’s having any fun at all,” she explained. “Oh my god, I’m going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting. Unless you’re doing that, it somehow seems to be risqué, which is just ridiculous to me. I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo.”

“It hasn’t been interpreted as, ‘why hasn’t he had more children?’ or ‘is he ever going to decide to become a parent?’ or ‘why has he had so many girlfriends?'” she said.