Supermodel Kate Moss has been spotted wearing a rock on *that* finger — but is she engaged?

“Oh, no, I’m not…,” Moss told The Telegraph. “It’s more like, I’m in a relationship, I’m committed.”

Despite not being engaged, the Zoolander 2 alum stated that she felt as if she was missing something on her hand by not having a ring. “I think after you’ve been married, that finger feels a bit empty. It was an ‘I’m going out with you, and I have a very empty finger, so give me a ring’ kind of present.”

Moss went on to reveal that she didn’t have to convince her boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck to buy the ring, but that he actually was all for it. “I like going jewelry shopping with Nikolai — he’s into it. I think men take just as much pleasure in giving jewelry as we do in receiving it.”

The famed model is obsessed with extravagant jewelry and is constantly buying herself new bling. She went on to share that one of her most adored pieces is from her ex, Jefferson Hack — the father of her 18-year-old daughter, Lila.

“When I gave birth to Lila, Jefferson bought me a diamond eternity ring, which is gorgeous. I’ll give it to her one day,” Moss told the outlet.

Although Lila is following in her famous mother’s footsteps when it comes to modeling — the teenager made her runway debut this year at Paris Fashion Week, she isn’t quite into her jewelry style. “She likes all the girly jewelry, she’s not into antiques yet, so my jewelry is safe, for the moment.”

Moss and the 33-year-old photographer have been dating for five years. Nikolai is the son of Count Leopold von Bismarck-Schönhausen and Countess Debonnaire von Bismarck. The family can be traced back to the 19th century. His great-great-grandfather Otto von Bismarck was a prominent German statesman and chancellor who became Prince of Bismarck in 1871. The city of Bismarck, N.D., was named after Otto.