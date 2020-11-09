Congrats! Bachelor in Paradise alum Derek Peth is officially off the market. The 33-year-old revealed he is engaged to model Saffron Vadher.

“She said yes!!!” the 33-year-old tweeted on Monday, November 9. The handsome hunk also shared the news via his Instagram Story, where he uploaded a photo of himself with Vadher, 23, who showed off her gorgeous ring.

Just a few hours before, Peth asked his followers, “What is the best love song? Making a mix CD for @saffronavadher.”

COLTON, ALI & MORE! BACHELOR OR BACHELORETTES WHO *ALMOST* QUIT THE SHOW

Of course, Bachelor Nation couldn’t help but gush over the exciting news. Jason Tartick wrote, “Congrats!!” while Chris Bukowski added, “Congrats buddy!”

Wells Adams exclaimed, “This makes me very happy. Well done @pethderek! Welcome to the family @saffron!!” Adams’ fiancée, Sarah Hyland, added, “These cuties are gonna get MARRIED!!!!!! Congratulations @pethderek & @saffron.”

Peth and Vadher revealed they were an item in March and even quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Peth competed on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018. The following year, he went to Mexico to find love and ended up getting engaged to Taylor Nolan. However, the two called it quits in June 2018.

6 *CRINGEWORTHY* MOMENTS FROM CLARE CRAWLEY‘S SEASON OF ‘THE BACHELORETTE’

“It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us,” the former flames said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We will still be present in each other’s lives with support, admiration and respect for each other.”

Peth revealed that distance played a part in their breakup. “I think that she didn’t want to leave Seattle and she wanted to like travel here and travel there and take advantage of some of this [Bachelor Nation] stuff … And I got my job [in New York City], I have my normal week,” he said on The Morning Toast in 2018.

The Florida native went back on BIP in 2019, where he struck up a short romance with Demi Burnett. Ultimately, Burnett revealed she was still in love with her ex-girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, and the two left the show together.

NEW ‘BACHELOR’ OPTION? FANS ARE NOW ROOTING FOR DEREK PETH!

We’re happy Peth found his forever girl!