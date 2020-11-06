It’s official — Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are happily engaged, and Bachelor Nation couldn’t be happier for the duo!

After Moss, 32, got down on one knee during the Thursday, November 5, episode of The Bachelorette, the blonde beauty, 39, couldn’t help but gush over her man. “It’s official!! Love wins!!!! I love you @dalemoss13!!!!” Crawley captioned photos from their engagement on Instagram.

“Step by step. Day by day. Never alone,” the athlete replied in the comments section.

So, what does Crawley’s ex-fiancé, Benoît Beauséjour-Savard, think of her new romance? He’s all for it! “You deserve all the love and happiness!! Happy for you two,” he exclaimed via Instagram.

Other Bachelor favorites couldn’t help but express their excitement over the new couple. Chris Harrison added, “Congrats!!! All my love and support,” while JoJo Fletcher commented, “Congrats you two!! You stayed true to yourself and it paid off! We are proud of you!”

Crawley’s pal DeAnna Pappas exclaimed, “Yes girl!!!!!!!!!!! Finally! Congratulations.”

Peter Weber wrote, “Congratulations!! So happy for you,” while Ali Fedotowsky echoed similar sentiments, writing, “Hell yes.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe simply wrote, “Hell yes,” and Mike Johnson wrote, “Love always wins!!!! Congrats.”

During the November 5 episode, Harrison asked Crawley if she wanted to pursue a relationship with Moss and leave the show. Moss and Crawley spent the night together, and one day later, they got engaged.

The South Dakota native explained when he knew that he wanted to be with Crawley forever. “After we had our first group date, in my mind and in my heart, everything was already written,” he said on Good Morning America on November 6. “So, everything after the fact validated that, and I knew in my heart that it was gonna be her and I at the end of the day.”

Even though the pair got engaged rather quickly, Moss admitted he never had a doubt in his mind that the hairstylist was his other half. “I said from the beginning, there was never a time I wouldn’t be there for you,” the NFL player said. “And my heart was so full and I knew exactly what I wanted to do.”

“So, never a second thought,” he explained. “If you see in that episode, we’re so relaxed and we’re so calm together, and we knew in that moment we were exactly where we were meant to be.”