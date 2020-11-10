Reality star Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye shared some steamy PDA during a recent date, a source told Us Weekly.

“At one point during the intimate dinner, Kristin was seen leaning into Jeff and giving him a long kiss,” the eyewitness said about the pair who was spotted dining at Bastion on Wednesday, October 28. “The couple had a very upbeat night with a lot of laughs.”

Later on that night, the Very Cavallari alum and the comedian shared a laugh with two men at the bar, one of whom Cavallari reportedly went on a date with, the source said.

WHO IS JEFF DYE? 5 FAST FACTS ABOUT KRISTIN CAVALLARI‘S RUMORED NEW FLAME

“When Kristin used the restroom, Jeff only had eyes for her at the trendy spot,” the insider explained.

Despite the PDA, the duo is not ready to an item — yet. “Kristin and Jeff just have a casual dating situation going on. She’s not in the zone to move forward with a full-blown relationship of that level and is just keeping herself preoccupied and having fun.”

Us Weekly reported last month that she “isn’t trying to get serious right away” as she only split from husband Jay Cutler six months prior.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

“Kristin and Jeff are totally a thing,” a source said at the time. “She loves to laugh and Jeff is obviously so funny and playful. He is making her life lighter through this transition and deterring her away from feeling upset. Jeff has helped put her in a good headspace and he is stoked on her and thinks she’s so beautiful and sexy.”

A source told OK! in October that “Jeff is perfect for her at this moment in her life. He’s sweet and funny and charming, and showing her a good time. It’s still in the early stages, but Kristin’s having a lot of fun.”

The duo has been flirting on social media since the summer.

The blonde beauty previously told Us Weekly that she plans to be with her ex and children on Thanksgiving. Cavallari and Cutler share three children together — Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI REVEALS SHE HAD A SECRET ROMANCE WITH ‘THE HILLS’ CAMERAMAN WHILE PRETENDING TO DATE BRODY JENNER

“I’m looking forward to that. I’m happy that we’re able to spend it together and have these conversations even though we’re in the middle of getting a divorce. So, I’m thankful for where we’re currently at,” she said.

The Hills star and the former NFL quarterback announced their split in April. They were together for 10 years and married for seven.

Last month, the 33-year-old said that she’s “feeling really good” amid the split and that the adjustment has been “pretty smooth.”

In September, she admitted to PEOPLE that she and Cutler had been struggling in private for years. “I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as ‘couple goals,'” she said. “I was like, ‘If only you guys only knew.'”

Although the breakup felt like it came out of nowhere, “it didn’t happen overnight.”

“We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made.” The former flames have managed to settle into a strong co-parenting routine.

Only time will tell what happens next with Cavallari and Dye!