Oh, he’s mad! Kristin Cavallari was spotted recently getting cozy with comedian Jeff Dye — and her estranged husband Jay Cutler is “not happy” about it.

A source told Us Weekly that the former NFL star is upset that Cavallari, 33, is “moving on” with a new man shortly after their split.

The former Laguna Beach alum and Dye were caught kissing at Fulton Market in Chicago earlier this month. In the video released by TMZ, the two hotties were seen flirting and giggling with one another before leaning in for a smooch.

Adding fuel to the fire, OK! did a little investigating and noticed the potential new couple follow each other on Instagram and have recently interacted with one another on the platform.

Dye is a comedian and was a finalist on the sixth season of NBC’s competition series Last Comic Standing. He has also hosted two series for MTV — Numbnuts and Money From Strangers, in addition to his hit audio series, “Jeff Dye’s Friendship Podcast.”

Cavallari and Cutler tied the knot in 2013 and announced they were getting a divorce in April of this year after 10 years together.

The Uncommon James founder recently confessed that the reason she ended her hit E! docuseries, Very Cavallari, was because she didn’t want to “expose” her divorce to her kids on camera.

Cavallari told daytime talker Kelly Clarkson that it wasn’t easy to end the reality series but was definitely “the right decision” and now she feels “a sense of relief” knowing it’s over.

“I was getting a lot of anxiety about it. My life has changed very much,” she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I have three little kids and even though I am from the reality TV world, I’ve always, sort of, kept my life somewhat private in a sense and kept the camera at an arm’s length.”

The former couple share three beautiful children together: 8-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jax and 4-year-old Saylor.

Prior to Cavallari’s new romance, the athlete congratulated Cavallari on social media in regards to her new cookbook, True Comfort.

“I got mine for free but it is worth the price,” he gushed about the book via his Instagram Story on October 8. “Well done @kristincavallari.”