Still an item! Larsa Pippen gushed about finding the right person and clicking with someone on her Instagram story over the weekend and it sounds like she could have been talking about Malik Beasley.

“Sometimes you meet a person and you just click — you’re comfortable with them, like you’ve known them your whole life, and you don’t have to pretend to be anyone or anything,” Pippen wrote on Saturday, December 19.

Pippen then posted a selfie with the caption “God, goals, growing, and glowing @prettylittlething,”which Beasley is believed to have liked and then swiftly unliked.

“Here before Malik,” a fan joked in the comments. “Was malik one of yours goals?” another asked.

This came shortly after the duo were spotted getting cozy on a date night on Monday, December 14 in Minnesota.

However, the two got together in scandalous circumstances when at the start of the month a snap of the two hand-in-hand shopping together in November emerged which “blindsided” Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao.

“Wow… I don’t even know this man,” Yao wrote at the time. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

Yao quickly filed for divorce but later revealed that she and their 2-year-old son were kicked out of the family home. “Things have been pretty rough, I’m not going to lie… And just like you all I’m pretty confused,” Yao admitted, and said that her husband did not privately or publicly address the PDA scandal or offer “any type of apology.”

Beasley and Pippen haven’t directly acknowledged their relationship but have dropped hints and cryptic messages. After Yao’s initial post the day the photos were leaked, Pippen posted on her Instagram story “Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar.”

A source close to Yao told E! News that “Montana never cheated, and it’s not in her character. She’s not dating anybody. She’s a family person. She’s focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority.”

Last week Pippen posted a selfie with the caption “What makes you the happiest,” to which Beasley commented, “U,” with a red heart emoji.

Several weeks earlier Beasley reportedly commented “I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen,” under one of Pippen’s posts, so it’s looking like these two are unphased by the drama.

Pippen split from ex-husband of almost 20 years, Scottie Pippen in 2018, and shares four children with the retired basketball player: Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12.