Reality star Larsa Pippen may have been recently blowing up headlines with candid discussion regarding her fallout with the Kardashian family, but as it turns out, she now has something more pressing on her mind. On Friday, November 13, Pippen revealed she has been battling COVID-19.

Pippen, in a quickly deleted Instagram Story, posted a shot of her legs while apparently reclining in bed and captioned it accordingly: “I’ve been battling Covid for a week. It’s no joke I’ve never felt pain like this!”

After yanking the message abruptly, she hasn’t given any more updates on her condition. However, her rep confirmed to Us Weekly, “She’s been battling it for a week with a hard time breathing,” adding, “She’s had horrible body aches. We’re hoping she starts feeling better soon.”

The announcement came on the heels of a cryptic message she posted on Thursday: “Pray, and then let it go. Don’t try and manipulate or force the outcome,” she wrote on Instagram. “Just trust God to open the right doors at the right time. Amen.”

Although fans took this to refer to her recent tell-all interview on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast, in which she spilled the tea on her relationship with Kim Kardashian and the rest of that clan, it appears now she may have had her mind elsewhere.

On Monday, November 9, the The Real Housewives of Miami alum revealed several eyebrow-raising opinions about her former best buddy, even stating that Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, was a primary reason between their rift.

“[Kanye] talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” she shared, adding that “he has literally brainwashed the whole family.”

Pippen also claimed she dated Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, before they were an item. “I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them,” she explained. “Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. … I never cared that Khloé was with him after me.”

At the moment, none of the Kardashian clan has spoken up about Pippen’s bombshell claims. However, Kylie Jenner’s former bestie Jordyn Woods — who kissed Thompson during a night out in 2019 — seemingly dissed Pippen on social media.

“Make it make sense,” the 23-year-old wrote on Twitter. “So she was projecting her own guilt onto young ass Jordyn. Got it,” one fan tweeted, which Woods “liked.”