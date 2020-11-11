On October 27 — after five years of dating — Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announced that the country star finally popped the question. But, unlike getting engaged, an OK! insider says The Voice coaches aren’t wasting any time when it comes to their next step.

“They’re hoping to make it official early next year,” the insider tells OK!, adding that Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 44, are planning to host the celebration on his Oklahoma ranch.

“It’s the place that best represents their love story, so it’s a no-brainer.” Shelton and Stefani are said to be leaning toward an intimate and low-key affair, with just a few dozen friends and family members in attendance.

“Gwen’s sons [Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6] are going to walk her down the aisle,” spills the insider, adding that the boys’ father, Gavin Rossdale, won’t be invited. “The guest list may grow once they finalize the plans, but as of now, Gwen really wants to keep it small so everyone can enjoy themselves in a relaxed and romantic atmosphere.”

That’s perfectly fine with Shelton. “He’s not interested in a splashy affair. He just wants to give Gwen the wedding of her dreams, so he’s letting her call the shots,” says the insider, noting that Blake’s having a ball organizing the afterparty.

“There will likely be live music, lots of dancing and the best Southern food and drinks imaginable,” the insider continues. “Blake’s very excited to make this a real country event — everyone’s going to have a blast!”

Shelton and Stefani fell for each other in 2014 while both of them were going through their divorces. Stefani was calling it quits with Bush frontman Rossdale while Shelton was in the process of splitting from Miranda Lambert. The two got quite serious after that and even quarantined together when the pandemic knocked at their door.

More recently, the two moved into a home in Los Angeles, Calif., so that they could take part in the new season of The Voice.

When the show returns, everyone behind the scenes is excited to see how things play out between the newly-engaged couple.

“Now viewers will get to see in real-time these two planning a life together when the live shows return on November 30. You know there will be cake and a celebration on the live show that night. Producers are already excited about showing off that huge ring on Gwen’s fingers during the show,” a source previously told OK!.