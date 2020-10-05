British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fudging of the coronavirus pandemic has led to a crash in confidence that he may never recover from, according to the authors of a new book about the health crisis.

COVID-19: The Greatest Cover-Up In History — From Wuhan to the White House, by authors Dylan Howard and Dominic Utton, provides the first detailed investigation into the pandemic. The book, published prior to the election by Skyhorse Publishing, reconstructs the Conservative Government’s failings in scathing detail and plots Johnson’s catastrophic loss of public support just months after he swept to electoral victory with a landslide General Election vote.

The writers reveal how in April, even when the U.K.’s death toll reached 1,000 victims a day, public approval for BoJo’s handling of the crisis still remained between 55 percent and 68 percent. However, by ‪June 8, YouGov revealed that just 41 percent of the population believed Johnson’s administration to be doing a good job. It also concluded that the government was “widely seen as a source of concern over false or misleading information.”

Howard writes: “In a month and a half, Downing Street had lost the country.”

In stinging detail, the authors investigate the Government’s cack-handed handling of testing, messaging, PPE procurement and health policy.

“Over six turbulent weeks in May and early June, the U.K. had recorded 100,000 further new cases of COVID-19, and seen at least 10,000 more of its citizens killed by the virus,” the authors write. “At a time in which public trust in the government had never been more important, the arrogance, self-interest, incompetence and outright mendacity of Boris Johnson’s administration had meant that same public trust had plummeted to a record low. As the YouGov poll of ‪June 8 showed, no other country in the world was handling the crisis worse, according to the British people themselves.”

The book describes Johnson’s handling of the crisis as ‘criminally inadequate’ and ‘catastrophic.’ The authors conclude that the PM, advised by Dominic Cummings, “sought to protect the economy above all else.”

“Whichever way you looked at it, it was a disaster. And history would not forget it,” they write.