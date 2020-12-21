GT Dave is the founder and CEO of GT’s Living Foods, the producer of the world’s most famous Kombucha brand, GT’s Synergy raw kombucha. Over the years as his company flourished, more and more products have been added to stores and his website.

The brand’s “Rooted In Nature” campaign, that spotlights GT’s Synergy root-centric flavors, launched in October and is already a hit — and it’s easy to see why. “Our root-centric flavors include Gingerade (our No. 1 most popular flavor), Heart Beet and Tantric Tumeric,” GT exclusively tells OK!. “They are special because of the collective message they embody — that Mother Nature is the source for nourishment and health.”

“As we continue to exist in our increasingly modern lives, we are slowly losing our connection to her,” GT notes. “We must rekindle and maintain our relationship with the natural world. Through each flavor, we highlight the root ingredients to further emphasize the probiotic benefits of improved digestion, immunity and overall vitality that originate from nature.”

Not only is GT’s Kombucha delicious and tasty, but there’s so many added benefits to drinking it daily. “Like many fermented foods, authentically crafted raw Kombucha contains many of the nutrients that are absent in modern-day diets,” he says. “The enzymes, organic acids and probiotics that are naturally occurring in Kombucha help replenish the gut, rid the body of toxins and restore balance. We have learned that once the body is restored to a more balanced state, it can better heal itself and fight off illness and disease.”

As for how GT’s product is different than others? The company stays true “to the traditional recipe of raw Kombucha” and grow their Kombucha “from a living SCOBY [Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast] instead of cutting corners with vinegar concentrates so it can never be mass produced for pennies.”

“We consider ourselves to be more like farmers than beverage manufacturers as we allow Mother Nature to be in control and do what she does best — create life,” he says.

At the end of the day, GT says his product is one of a kind and “continues to ‘grow’ and evolve even after it’s bottled.” Who can say no to that?!