With parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli locked behind bars for their involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal, daughter Olivia Jade has been left to her own devices. The YouTuber broke her silence regarding the bribery scam on an episode of Red Table Talk on December 8… but a source tells OK! that she may have acted too soon.

“But Olivia didn’t want to do that,” the source adds. “She is an online influencer and wanted to do a show online, and by herself! She is looking out for her career and her future, not her mom’s.”

“Olivia made this decision by herself because she wants to separate from her family and start rebuilding her own career,” an insider exclusively tells OK!. “The family has lots of offers to do interviews together once they are out of jail. The plan was for Lori to do a big sit-down interview and then have the entire family join her at the end. ABC and NBC have offered the family primetime specials will massive promotions on their morning shows and other programs.

Friends add that Loughlin knew that her daughter was going to do the interview, but she didn’t seem too happy. “This is a very painful moment for the family,” the pal explains. “Lori’s biggest fear is that they won’t survive this as a family. In the past the kids would always defer to mom about [show] business and publicity, but after what Lori did, how can she pretend to know what is best? This is a family falling apart.”

In the controversial Red Table Talk interview, Olivia Jade admitted she knew what her parents were up to behind the scenes but didn’t realize what they were doing was wrong. While she defended her parents’ attempt to do what was best for their kids, Olivia Jade seemed more focused on getting a do-over with the public. “I’m 21, I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown,” she pleaded.

In May 2019, The Full House alum, 56, and fashion designer, 57, were arrested after they allegedly paid William Rick Singer — the mastermind behind the scheme — $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, 22, into the University of Southern California. The parents pleaded guilty in May and are currently serving out their sentences.

WHO IS OLIVIA JADE? 10 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT LORI LOUGHLIN‘S DAUGHTER

From her parents’ fame to their arrest, the young beauty certainly knows how to make any situation a marketing opportunity. The 21-year-old “has used her mom and dad’s fame and fortune to launch her own career as a social media influencer before they were convicted felons, to create her own brand making great money with millions of followers. Now, she sees her parents’ time in prison as an opportunity to reconnect with her audience,” a source previously told OK!.

Early on, Loughlin and Giannulli’s lawyers had told the YouTuber to remain off of social media amid the controversial trial, an insider previously explained, which Olivia Jade was not happy about. “It was a nightmare for her, this was her life and she has worked very hard to build up a following. She was worried that if she didn’t keep engaging with them, they would move on and follow someone else,” the source dished.

Olivia Jade made her return to YouTube in December 2019, where she got candid about all the drama in her life. “I genuinely miss filming. I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same because this is something that I’m really passionate about. It’s something I really like to do,” the former student told her fans. “Olivia’s YouTube video was a big betrayal. And cracks in the family are starting to show,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time.

FELICITY HUFFMAN RELEASED EARLY FROM PRISON

Loughlin began serving her two-month sentence on Friday, October 30, and is hoping to make it home by Christmas. The actress’ husband began his five-month prison sentence on Thursday, November 19. A source previously told PEOPLE, “It’s just a nightmare for [Olivia Jade and Isabella]” without their parents.

However, Olivia Jade seems to be doing just fine. A source told OK! she’s already been offered “several more interviews, reality shows and even a book opportunity” following Red Table Talk.