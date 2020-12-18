Wedding bells or warning bells? An OK! source claims Matthew Perry‘s loved ones are worried the Friends star has made a rash call by suddenly getting engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz.

The source explains that the on-off, two-year romance between Perry, 51, and Hurwitz, 29 — which ended in May, before the pair secretly started dating again months later — “has been dysfunctional from the get-go.”

“The word is that Matthew’s way more into this than Molly, who seems to love him more like a brother — at least that’s the impression her friends got the last time they split,” the insider tells OK!.

Perry, who gushed that his new fiancée is “the greatest woman on the face of the planet,” is the “ultimate all-or-nothing guy,” says the source, who adds that “everyone in their circle thinks this proposal seems out of the blue.”

Maybe fans of the former sitcom star will be privy to all of the details of Perry’s love life sooner rather than later. Sources told OK! last month that the actor is penning a memoir that will cover everything from his relationships (both on and off set!) to some of his most private struggles.

“He’s been secretly writing his memoir for a while now, and it promises to be one of the juiciest reads in years,” the insider revealed, adding that no topic is off-limits — including his hit sitcom Friends, which Perry himself reveled will start shooting a reunion special in March for HBO Max.

“Looks like we have a busy year coming up,” he tweeted in November. “And that’s the way I like it!”

Love stories aside, the four-time Emmy nominee is hoping that by releasing this book, fans will finally get to see who he really is. “Matthew knows people don’t quite ‘get’ him all the time. He can be cynical, but he has seen and experienced a lot,” explains the insider. “He has an absolutely unique perspective to share, and he plans to do that here.”