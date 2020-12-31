Off to paradise! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to kick off 2021 with a much-needed tropical vacay, spills an OK! source.

After an emotionally turbulent year that saw the Sussexes step down as senior royals, relocate with 19-month-old son Archie to California and suffer a devastating miscarriage, Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, “are ready for this break,” says the source.

Following a quiet Christmas at home, the couple is “looking forward to relaxing on a warm beach somewhere, sleeping in, soaking up nature’s beauty and reconnecting as a couple,” the source continues. “It’ll be a wonderful way of symbolizing their fresh start.”

When it comes to locale, they’re considering “a private island in Hawaii, or further afield, like off the coast of Fiji,” the source adds.

It’s high time that the duo take a vacation and reevaluate their priorities, as another OK! insider previously revealed that the father of one is starting to regret splitting from the royals.

“Harry and Meghan insisted they wanted privacy, but secretly they were loving being the most famous couple in the world,” the insider shared. “But now the reality of living in L.A., away from his family and friends has hit him and this is why he wants to renegotiate his future with the family.”

However, the insider noted that Harry doesn’t want to completely give up his American lifestyle; instead, he’s hoping to have the best both worlds.

“He wants back all his military roles and wants to be treated as a senior member of the family at all the official events, sitting in the front row next to his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, but he also wants to live in America and cut business deals with media companies,” explained the insider, referring to their reported multimillion-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify.

“You have to remember that Harry is not used to being told ‘no.’ All his life he has been surrounded by people saying ‘yes.’ He just cannot understand what the problem is,” the insider said. “Meghan and Harry have convinced themselves that they are the best things to ever happen to the royal brand and cannot understand why The Queen and others do not see it that way too.”