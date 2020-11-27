It’s easy to feel depleted in the winter months — shorter days, colder weather and hardly any motivation to work out and move our bodies. That’s why Maikai Nutrition’s Vitamin D3 should be on your radar since it’s “ideal for building and maintaining healthy bones” and is also “associated with increased cognition and immune health.”

Vitamin D can be found in foods, such as fish — tuna, sardines and more — dairy products, juices and some cereals, but for the most part, people get Vitamin D from laying outside in the sun. While it may be hard to catch some rays in the cold months, Maikai’s product is the perfect solution.

Vitamin D deficiency is more common than you might expect. For instance, people who live in Canada or up north barely see the sun in the winter, in addition to older people, who may not make it outside as much. In fact, as many as 40 percent of older people in sunny climates don’t have enough vitamin D in their systems.

As a result, elderly people have fewer “receptors” in their “skin that convert sunlight to Vitamin D, may not get Vitamin D in their diet, may have trouble absorbing Vitamin D even if they do get it in their diet and may have more trouble converting dietary Vitamin D to a useful form due to aging kidneys.”

There are so many benefits to taking Vitamin D, too, since it prevents a plethora of diseases and treats weak bones, bone pain, bone loss and more.

“Vitamin D is used for conditions of the heart and blood vessels, including high blood pressure and high cholesterol,” the website reads. “It is also used for diabetes, obesity, muscle weakness, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, bronchitis, premenstrual syndrome (PMS), and tooth and gum disease.”

“Vitamin D is required for the regulation of the minerals calcium and phosphorus found in the body. It also plays an important role in maintaining the proper bone structure,” the website adds.

Just take one of the SoftGels pills — which are super easy to swallow! — and you'll reap the benefits right away.