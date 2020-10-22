Daytime diva Ellen DeGeneres debuted a new drastic look on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, and it took many by surprise.

A lot of fans commented how the new sleek style is reminiscent of her wife Portia de Rossi’s hairdo from several years ago.

The change comes after months of allegations of a “toxic” work environment on set. DeGeneres did address the claims during her opening monologue in the season 18 premiere of the hit daytime talk show.

“As you may have heard, this summer there were accusations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation,” the television personality said. “I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.

“I am a work in progress,” she concluded her apology.

DeGeneres has been Hollywood royalty for years. She catapulted onto the scene as a stand-up comedian before starring in her own hit sitcom, Ellen. In 1997, DeGeneres shocked the world when she came out as a proud lesbian, since becoming a staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.

She started hosting her award-winning talk show in 2003. She tied the knot with Ally McBeal alum Rossi in 2008.

DeGeneres is known around the world for her humor, her fabulous dance moves, but also known for her iconic pixie cut that she rocked for years. Like most, the 62-year-old has changed her hairstyle several times over the years — one just as chic as the other.

One thing we noticed is, as DeGeneres got older, the hair got shorter.

OK! takes a look at DeGeneres’ fun and funky hair evolution over the years.