It sounds like Jeannie Mai is on the road to recovery. The host had to have emergency surgery earlier this week after she was diagnosed with epiglottitis, which “is a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the epiglottis — a small cartilage ‘lid’ that covers your windpipe — swells, blocking the flow of air into your lungs.”

On Thursday, November 5, she shared an update on her health. “4 DAYS POST SURGERY,” the 41-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story. In the selfie, she stood in the bathroom of her hospital room and flashed a thumbs-up to her followers.

Mai revealed that she can’t speak or chew at the moment and cracked a joke about “no bad T-shirts,” too.

Due to the condition, she had to withdraw from Dancing With the Stars. On the Monday, November 2, episode of the show, Tyra Banks shared an emotional tribute to her and showed a clip of Mai in the hospital.

The Real co-host said she was “absolutely devastated that my journey on Dancing with the Stars has to end this way.”

“I found out that I have a throat abscess, where my tonsils and my throat had gotten so infected that it started permeating to the rest of the areas behind my neck and my ears that I had to get emergency surgery, which is why I’m here now,” she explained.

While her surgery went well, her doctor informed her that “if you would have waited one more day, your throat would have closed up.”

“I’m just so thankful I had the experience on Dancing With the Stars. It was hands down one of the best journeys of my life, so thank you so much and I love you guys,” she said. She thanked her dance partner, Brandon Armstrong, and said she’s “sorry you don’t get to make fun of my moves anymore while I gift you life gems on how to be a grown up.”

“We’re glad that everything went well and that you’re on your way to a speedy recovery,” Banks shared. The host said that she was still a part of the DWTS family until the final episode of the season.

Earlier this week, Mai shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed. “I would never imagine ever having to write this, but I made it safely out of my emergency surgery,” she wrote.

“I will be forever grateful to Dr. Nasseri who identified my potentially life-threatening condition. What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days.”

The TV personality added that she was devastated that her DWTS stint had to end the way it did. “Dancing on this show has been the most exhilarating adventure. I’ve gained both beautiful friendships and loving supporters,” she concluded.

We hope Mai gets better soon!