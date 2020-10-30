Actor Jeff Bridges is opening up about his cancer diagnosis after revealing earlier this month that he has lymphoma.

The actor thanked friends and family for their well-wishes via social media. “I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love! I’ll be sharing more updates on my site. Link in bio,” he captioned the Instagram photo on Thursday, October 29. He shared the same message via Twitter.

Bridges directed fans to his website, which he launched as an online journal amid his health journey. “This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, and gratitude, and good old fashion love, and lots of it, big time,” the 70-year-old wrote. “I’m feeling so much of it comin’ my way, and man, I appreciate it. It’s contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus.

FIERCE FIGHTERS — 25 CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE BATTLED BREAST CANCER

“I want to acknowledge and thank you guys for reaching out during this time,” he added. “It feels good, getting all the well wishes and love.

“This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence,” The Big Lebowski star confessed. “I’m realizing if I have sh*t to share, now’s the time,” he wrote alongside doodles and bubbles with words. One of the bubbles with the words “We Need You” linked to a video of his band, The Abiders, performing their song “Welcome Mat” to encourage fans to vote.

Another bubble asking, “Don’t you love where we live?” brought fans to an environmental documentary he produced called Living in the Future’s Past. The father of three wrapped up his first update by stating, “I’m lookin’ to be in a partnership with you guys in creating a beautiful life and world for all of us.”

JIMMY KIMMEL, SOPHIA BUSH AND MORE CELEBS REACT TO TRUMP’S COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS

The Oscar winner revealed his diagnosis on Monday, October 19, via Twitter. He wrote, “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma,” Bridges continued. “Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

Following his announcement tweet, he thanked his friends and family for their “love and support” while encouraging everyone to go vote. “Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. http://Vote.org Love, Jeff.”

REMEMBERING STYLE STAR CHADWICK BOSEMAN: A LOOK BACK AT HIS BEST RED CARPET LOOKS

Prior to his bombshell news, Bridges — who has been married to wife Susan Bridges for 43 years — told PEOPLE the secret to marriage is respect. “We are quite different as people, and we celebrate that rather than making it drive us apart,” he explained of his marriage. “I respect her wisdom, and I’m sure the girls do, too,” he said before adding: “I’ve really been blessed.”

The lovebirds — who tied the knot in 1997 — share Isabelle, 39, Jessica, 37, and Hayley, 35 and are proud grandparents to Grace, 9, and Ben, 5.