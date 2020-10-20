He’s a fighter! Actor Jeff Bridges revealed on Monday, October 19, that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Now, celebs are showing their support for the Crazy Heart star on social media.

Olivia Wilde wrote, “I love you so much, Jeff,” while Mark Ruffalo added, “Sending you so much love, man.” Ed Helms chimed in, writing, “We love you, Jeff. You got this.” Rosie O’Donnell said, “Sending love and light xxxx.”

Barbra Streisand, who starred opposite Bridges in the 1996 movie The Mirror Has Two Faces, wrote via Instagram, “You have such a joyful spirit that I know you will overcome this temporary blip. Sending you lots of love and light.”

Julianne Moore, who starred alongside Bridges in the 1998 flick The Big Lebowski, added, “Oh no. Love u Jeff.”

The 70-year-old got candid with his Twitter followers about what he’s been going through lately. “As the Dude would say … new s**t has come to light,” he began. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.

“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote,” he added. “Because we are all in this together. http://Vote.org Love, Jeff.”

Bridges is in production on the series The Old Man, which will debut on FX and Hulu in 2021. Following the Hollywood star’s diagnosis, Touchstone Pictures and FX Productions — who are producing the show — released a touching statement. “Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support,” they wrote about Bridges, who is starring in and executive producing the series. “We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”

Bridges has been in Hollywood for over six decades and has starred in over 70 films, including True Grit, Seabiscuit, Hell or High Water and Starman.