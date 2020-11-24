Rapper 21 Savage has broken his silence one day after his younger brother Terrell Davis was stabbed to death on Sunday, November 22. Davis, who was known by his stage name, TM1way, was 27 years old.

Savage paid tribute to his late brother with a throwback photo of the duo and another of Davis as an adult via Instagram. “Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro,” the rapper wrote. “I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that sh*t back.”

According to the DailyMail, his half-brother was killed at Blenheim Gardens estate in South London while taking his grandmother grocery shopping amid the ongoing pandemic. “He was coming back to the house when he saw an old friend,” a source told the outlet. “They started arguing over something and then suddenly he stabbed him. It was completely out of the blue.”

“Terrell didn’t have any enemies that I knew of and he wasn’t involved with any gangs. He just focused on his music,” Davis’ pal added. “He was a really good rapper and was on the verge of doing big things. He wanted to be like his brother. Everyone is in shock.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the 6 p.m. stabbing on Sunday. No arrests have been made as of yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

Davis and Savage — whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph — share the same father, Kevin Emmons. The “Bank Account” rapper emigrated from east London to the U.S. with his mother at the age of seven. The rapper turned to hip-hop as a way out of his street life in Atlanta, Ga. — where he was arrested several times — and rose to fame in 2015.

The 28-year-old grew up with four brothers and six sisters. He previously lost another brother to violence years prior. Savage’s younger brother Quantivayus “Tayman” Joseph was shot and killed in a botched drug deal. He honored Joseph by getting a dagger tattoo between his eyes. Savage also lost his two best friends, Larry and Johny, who were both shot and killed. He honored his late pals by putting their names tattooed as part of clouds on his chest.