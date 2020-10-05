Is that you, Amanda Bynes? After wiping her Instagram account clean over the summer, the 34-year-old actress shocked followers with her return to the platform, looking nothing at all like her usual self.

The She’s the Man alum posted a snap of herself on Friday, October 2, sporting black hair and side-swept bangs. Bynes wore a flannel shirt with ripped jeans, white sneakers and clear glasses. The Nickelodeon star didn’t caption the post and disabled comments on the picture. Bynes — who cleared her account in July — renamed her handle “Matte Black Online Store.”

In May, Bynes revealed her career aspirations and hinted at her big plans. “Getting my Bachelor’s degree from FIDM, taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA :],” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals.”

At the time, Bynes revealed that she spent “the last 2 months in treatment,” where she was able to work on her “coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago.” The childhood star noted that she was “doing well” and is “doing therapy during the week.”

Bynes also updated her fans on her relationship with Paul Michael; the two got engaged in February. “Still engaged to tha [sic] love of my life Paul. Hope you’re all staying safe!” she wrote in May.

The Easy A star split from Michael in March, but the two reunited days later. Bynes even took to Instagram to announce she was pregnant with her first child, but her attorney, David Esquibias, told Us Weekly that was not true.

Meanwhile, Michael and Bynes still seem to be going strong. Michael posted two photos on September 24 — a selfie of his lady and a snap of the couple enjoying date night. “Lovers,” he captioned the picture. Prior to that he shared another snap of Bynes, writing, “Love you.”

In August, Michael was spotted with a ring, sparking rumors that he and Bynes had tied the knot. However, Esquibias told Us Weekly that “Amanda is not married.”

Bynes — who graduated in June 2019 from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising — has stayed out of the spotlight for the past few years. In 2018, Bynes got candid about how far she has come. “I’ve been sober for almost four years now,” she told Paper magazine, adding that her parents helped her “get back on track.”

“Everybody is different, obviously, but for me, the mixture of marijuana and whatever other drugs and sometimes drinking really messed up my brain. It really made me a completely different person. I actually am a nice person,” she stated. “I would never feel, say or do any of the things that I did and said to the people I hurt on Twitter.”