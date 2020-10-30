Armie Hammer got candid about his mental health when he spoke to to British GQ for their 2020 GQ Heroes series on YouTube and shared the dark moment during quarantine that made him realize he needed help.

“I think like everyone else on the planet, I felt like the rug was ripped from under my feet and I felt like I could feel it happening in slow motion like the rug was just being ripped from my feet and I was falling face-first and I was gonna smash my face on the ground,” he said.

“I felt like I was in a state of like, free fall almost. Like it was just, it was really difficult,” he continued.

INSIDE ARMIE HAMMER & ELIZABETH CHAMBERS‘S $5.8 MILLION HOME: SEE PHOTOS

After he “had a wake-up call one day,” he decided to talk with someone.

“So I called a friend of mine, Brendan, who works in mental health and I was like, ‘Dude, it’s not good. It’s not good for me,’ and he goes, ‘I know, it’s not good for anyone,’ and I go, ‘Yeah, but really not good for me, like I’m having a really hard time. I don’t know what the answer to this is.’ And he ended up getting me on the phone with a therapist who I started working with multiple times a week just to get me through sort of like the crisis aspect of what was going on.”

The Social Network star still works with this therapist “at least” once a week.

“I think that this has been a very interesting time where when we stripped away everything that society said, ‘Oh, you can distract yourself with going out to dinner,’ ‘You can distract yourself with night clubs,’ ‘You can distract yourself with pubs,’ ‘You can distract yourself with whatever,'” he explained.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

“When that was stripped away, we were stuck dealing with ourselves. And I think a lot of people realized that they didn’t like what themselves looked like. They didn’t like where they’d gotten to, and I was in that position as well and I decided to just take whatever steps I could to make a difference and to help myself.”

He described the crisis as a “scary place” but “a place of change.”

ARMIE HAMMER’S WIFE RESPONDS TO BACKLASH AFTER THE ACTOR SHARED VIDEO OF THEIR TODDLER SUCKING ON HIS TOES

The 34-year-old actor also shared how his mental health affects how he raises his kids. Over the summer, Hammer split from Elizabeth Chambers after ten years of marriage. The couple share two children together.

“I can’t be the best father that I can be if I’m not the best version of myself,” he said. “I can’t be the best friend, I can’t be the best actor, I can’t be any of that if I’m not actually a good, healthy, functioning version of myself. And having the time to sit with myself in quarantine made it painfully clear that I’ve got some improvement to do and that’s the goal, that’s the journey,” he said.