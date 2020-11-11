Bachelor alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes took to social media to ask for any information regarding her brother Haydn Kamenicky, who hasn’t been seen in 24 hours.

“My brother is missing and we need help finding him. He was last seen yesterday morning in Fredericksburg, VA,” the 25-year-old captioned photos of her brother via Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday, November 11. “Please contact me or the Fredericksburg police, 540-658-4450 if you know anything.”

My brother is missing and we need help finding him. He was last seen yesterday morning in Fredericksburg, VA. Please contact me or the Fredericksburg police, 540-658-4450 if you know anything. pic.twitter.com/5VIN0Kxuom — Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmk) November 11, 2020

She shared a photo of his car and wrote: “He drives a 1998 red Dodge Durango and the license plate is XGB2103” and then added, “I realized I didn’t include his name. His name is Haydn Kamenicky if anyone sees him.”

Bachelor Nation was first introduced to Miller-Keyes on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor, which aired last year. The reality star was eliminated from season 23 after hometown-dates but found love again with Dean Unglert on season 6 of Bachelor In Paradise. Unglert was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Rachel Lindsay‘s season in 2017.

While there was speculation the lovebirds secretly tied the knot earlier this year — after they were both seen wearing what appeared to be wedding bands— Miller-Keyes and Unglert, 29, shut down the rumors in June. “Here’s the thing, in my opinion, I don’t need to title of husband to show the world that I’m committed to one person, and so the fact that I’m wearing the ring is showing just that,” Unglert told host Chris Harrison on The Bachelor: The Greatest Season — Ever! “I’m committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn.

“And that’s why I’ve been wearing it for the past six or so months,” he added. “We’re in this for the long haul. There’s no going back.”

“It’s our way of telling the world or the people that we’re around that we’re committed to each other,” Miller-Keyes said of why the duo wear rings. “I think it’s one of those comforting things where you can wake up in the morning and see your partner wearing that ring and be like, ‘OK, yes, they know that I’m committed to them and vice versa.'”

The former Miss North Carolina USA noted it was actually her boyfriend’s decision to wear the band, which made her feel more secure in their long-haul pledge to each other. “He started wearing a hair tie around his ring finger, just to fight women off. … And I liked the idea,” she explained. “And then we just talked about getting rings. It’s just nice to know that we’re in a strong, committed relationship without necessarily having to get the government involved, as Dean likes to say.”

After leaving BiP, Miller-Keyes and Unglert set off on a road trip around the world together. “We’ve climbed volcanos. We’ve hiked, climbed, rock climbed. We’ve done a lot. …I did not expect what I got. Dean is an enigma, for sure,” the beauty queen dished. “[Our relationship] has been so much fun because he brings out a very different side of me,” she told E! News last year.