You know how people say, “if you like it then you should put a ring on it?” Well, it appears that is exactly what Clare Crawley did … for herself!

The Bachelorette star first sparked engagement rumors with Dale Moss after she was spotted over the weekend with a rock on her left hand. The 39-year-old was seen on a walk in her hometown of Sacramento, Calif., while wearing an all-black workout outfit and her shiny little accessory — just one week after season 16 of the reality show premiered on ABC.

After the recent photos surfaced over the weekend, the hairstylist posted a video with the ring to clear up the rumors and explain what’s really going on. “People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why!” she began via Instagram on Monday, October 19.

“The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love. In the past I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty. This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me,” she concluded.

The blonde beauty previously told former Bachelorette stars Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin she often wears a piece of jewelry on her left hand. “I got myself a ring a while ago for my ring finger because I wanted to signify like this is for love, right? I wanted to signify self-love first above everything always,” she dished on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” earlier this month.

“I wanted to get something for myself that I never have to give back to anybody, that nobody can ever take away from me, that will always be mine and that comes first over anything. So self-love and you know what? I will never ask anything of a man that I can’t get for myself,” Crawley added.

The longtime Bachelor Nation member — who was The Bachelor season 18 runner-up, appeared on season 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games — cut her bachelor journey short after 12 days of filming because she already fell in love with the athlete turned model. Luckily, former Bachelor contestant Tayshia Adams was ready on standby to fill Crawley’s spot.

In the first episode of her season, Crawley said she got the “feels” after meeting the former NFL player when he came out of the limo. “I definitely feel like I just met my husband, I’m shaking,” she said at the time. To no one’s surprise, she gave Moss the first impression rose of the season.

However, a source previously dished to PEOPLE that “one of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking. By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out.” From the sound of it, the insider was not talking about Moynes.

While she may have shared a kiss or two with other contestants, her strong passion for Moss remained unwavering. Despite people’s criticism of the couple’s speedy whirlwind romance, Crawley appeared to be unfazed as she questioned, “What exactly is the formula for falling in love?” during an interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 13.

“Is there one way to do it? Is there one example of this is how it’s done?” she continued. “Who are these people to decide how long it takes somebody to fall in love? Is it a week? Is it a month? Is it a year? Is it two years?”

Crawley also dished about her “breathtaking” first interaction with her new man. “It was one of those moments where you don’t know it until you experience it, what exactly the feeling is,” she explained. “I still can’t put it into words what that feeling is though. It just takes your breath away.”

While the two lovebirds appeared eager to leave the reality show to start their lives together, a source exclusively told OK! it was actually the producers’ idea for the duo to exit. “They were the ones that went to HER bringing up the scenario of basically, ‘What do you think of ending this now with Dale.’ They both agreed and, whaddya’ know, they already have Tayshia there on standby,” the insider said.

While it is yet to be seen how Crawley’s exit will play out, host Chris Harrison said she’s “blown up” The Bachelorette, hinting there is a lot more drama about to unfold.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette airs Tuesday nights on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.