It’s been over five years since Adele released an album. But on October 24, the English singer, 32, made her triumphant return to the spotlight, hosting Saturday Night Live.

“Adele has been patiently waiting for the right moment to make her comeback, and she pulled it off brilliantly,” a source exclusively tells OK! “She walked off that stage feeling great and excited for the future.”

6 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT ADELE AND HUSBAND SIMON KONECKI’S SHOCKING SPLIT

With good reason. After a difficult few years — which included a painful split from husband Simon Konecki, 46 — the Grammy winner is flying high again. “She’s dropped over 100 pounds and is keeping the weight off thanks to daily exercise and a portion-controlled diet,” spills the source. “She’s also been having fun with [British rapper] Skepta — though she’s keeping her options open — and is almost done with her fourth album,” the source continues.

“Adele feels that 2021 is going to be her best year yet,” the insider adds.

ADELE AND JENNIFER LAWRENCE HIT UP POPULAR GAY BAR IN NEW YORK CITY

Even friends have noticed a change in the once camera-shy star. “Adele’s always said she was anti-fame, always said she was anti-fame, but she’s much more comfortable with the attention these days, and that’s because she feels better in her own skin,” says the source, adding that her confidence level has grown so much that she’s considering adding another title to her impressive resume.

“Adele proved she’s a natural actress on SNL and has already been approached by some of the biggest studio bosses and celebrities in Hollywood — Brad Pitt, Will Smith and Quentin Tarantino all want to work with her!” The mom of one (she shares son Angelo, 8, with Konecki) is thrilled.

7 THINGS TO KNOW TO ABOUT ADELE’S NEW RAPPER BOYFRIEND SKEPTA

“It’s overwhelming for Adele, in a good way. She wants to pinch herself to make sure she’s not dreaming!” says the source. “Acting has always been a huge aspiration since the start of her career, and she intends to take full advantage of this attention while she can. Right now, the world is her oyster!”