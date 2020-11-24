Shortly after it was revealed that Britney Spears is afraid of her father, Jamie Spears, his former business partner, Bobby Ochs, explained what Jamie is really like.

Celebrity restauranteur Ochs opened up about Jamie’s terrifying behavior when they worked on Britney’s Nyla restaurant together.

“I had a similar problem with Jamie. He didn’t have any say in the business, but a few days prior to the grand opening, out of the blue, he came storming into my office at 9 a.m. with an unknown young man and woman,” Ochs told Page Six.

“He appeared to be either hungover or high because he was literally bouncing off the walls. In front of my managers and chefs, he announced that the young man and woman he was with would be hired as managers for Britney’s restaurant. He was so out of it and screaming, ‘Nobody is going to ruin my little girl’s place!'” Ochs added.

According to Ochs, who has owned restaurants with Patrick Swayze and Marla Maples, Jamie wanted the chefs to be replaced and to create a new menu.

“It turns out Jamie had met the couple he wanted to run Britney’s restaurant the night before in a random New York bar he had been drinking in,” Ochs said. “I explained to him I was the operating partner, and this could not happen. He was clearly unhinged, screaming and hollering — he was in my face and I was expecting any minute he was going to get physical.”

Eventually, Ochs managed to calm Jamie down and then called Britney’s mother, Lynne, who was not surprised by her estranged husband’s behavior. According to Ochs, Lynne’s “reaction was, ‘Oh no, not again,’ like Jamie had to be kept in check and tolerated.”

Jamie eventually apologized to Ochs. The restaurant opened and closed in 2002. Britney pulled out of the deal within months due to “management’s failure to keep her fully apprised.”

“It’s no surprise to me Britney doesn’t want him running her life. I can’t imagine him running anything,” Ochs remarked.

Earlier in the month, the “Baby One More Time” singer’s attorney, Samuel Ingham, told the court that his “client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny did not suspend Jamie from the conservatorship and said she would have to hear future arguments for his removal in the future.

It was not all bad news, though. Britney’s wish for Bessemer Trust — a corporate company — to step up as co-conservator was granted, despite the fact that Britney’s team claimed that Jamie “had no intention of working with” with Bessemer.

Since then the pop star has jetted off to Hawaii for a well-deserved break with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.