You better work, beach! Britney Spears took a trip to Hawaii to do the “whole work on yourself thing” amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

“PS … I wanted to get creative 😜💋🍽 !!!,” the pop diva captioned a photo of herself lounging in what appears to be a private jet.

The “Work B**ch” singer treated herself to an early birthday present with her model boyfriend, Sam Asghari, 26.

“Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration ✈️🌺☀️🌴💕💋🤸🏼‍♀️🙊🎂🌟 !!!!!!!!! @samasghari,” Spears captioned a photo of her and her beau — abiding by social distancing guidelines and wearing masks — giving a thumbs up.

The Grammy Award winner set off on the getaway in honor of her upcoming birthday on December 2, when the pop princess will turn 39.

She posted a photo of the happy couple on Monday, showing her and Asghari wearing sunglasses and making silly faces for a selfie.

“We be like……in Maui 😉😉😉 !!!! PS….don’t mind my hair 💁🏼‍♀️ !!!! @samasghari.”

Spears was in paradise while her attorney Samuel Ingham appeared in court on her behalf for a conservatorship hearing.

On Tuesday, November 10, Ingham argued to the court that Spears “is afraid of her father,” and that “she will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny declined Spears’ request to suspend her father, Jamie Spears, from his role in her conservatorship, which has allowed him to control many aspects of her career and personal life for the past 12 years.

“I don’t believe there is a shred of evidence to support my client’s suspension,” Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen, said, citing Ingham’s statements about Britney and Jamie’s relationship as inadmissible hearsay.

Although Jamie is still in charge of her conservatorship, the judge did grant the Crossroads star’s wish for a Bessemer Trust — a corporate company — to step up as co-conservator. Her team claims that Jamie has “no intention of working with” with the trust.

Ingham described Britney as a “high-functioning conservatee” and said she has not spoken to her father in a long time.