Rapper Cardi B is finally getting that *money,* and she is openly rejoicing on Twitter.

The artist is ending the year on a high note after she received a huge payout for her two-year, $30M court battle with her former manager Klenord ‘Shaft’ Raphael, who claimed Cardi breached her contract when she jumped ship and signed with a new label.

The lawsuit, which was settled on Christmas Eve, was a huge win for Cardi, as her music royalties were frozen two years ago amid the ongoing court battle. The case was “dismissed in its entirety with prejudice against all parties,” which means Raphael’s 2018 lawsuit and the “WAP” singer’s countersuit cannot be brought back into court in the future. Both clients also agreed to pay their own legal fees.

With the lengthy court battle finally behind her, Cardi took to Twitter on Sunday, December 27, to celebrate. “Feels good to be free,” she wrote alongside a link to a tweet that read: “@iamcardib pulls off Christmas miracle by winning $30M lawsuit against former manager, all royalties Cardi was owed for music will now be properly distributed.”

Feels good to be free https://t.co/Cey0NdgI6a — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 27, 2020

As OK! recently reported, the 28-year-old’s former manager claimed Cardi ditched her agreement under KSR imprint to sign with Atlanta-based management company Quality Control, who represents her husband Offset‘s rap group, Migos. Raphael also insisted he discovered the artist in 2015 and was responsible for her 2017 debut single, “Bodak Yellow”; acquiring the team for her successful album, Invasion of Privacy; and landing her breakout role in Love & Hip Hop.

Raphael filed his $10M lawsuit in April 2018 and stressed Cardi B had Offset threaten him in the hopes that he would not move forward with his case.

Later in July, the “I Like It” singer filed a $30M counterclaim, stating her ex-manager made her agree to a “one-sided” and “unfair” management deal since she signed the paperwork without a lawyer present. The mother of one also insisted Raphael was taking huge cuts and failed to provide accurate accounting information regarding her earnings while under his label.

Cardi also alleged Raphael was trying to control her personal life and relationship with Offset — with whom she shares daughter Kulture, 2. He was putting up “barriers between [Cardi B] and people close to her in an effort to maintain complete control over her” and telling her “who she should and should not see romantically,” according to documents obtained in 2018.

The rapper previously explained via Twitter that she couldn’t touch her Atlantic Records’ earnings until after the lawsuit was settled. “Its just can’t be touch till we solve the despute. [sic] But when that fat a** check hit my account all at once it’s gonna be lit .Thats why I never trip cause it’s there,” she wrote in July.

According to my lawyers alittle but more then that but it can’t be touch till my litigation is over.Its just can’t be touch till we solve the despute.But when that fat ass check hit my account all at once it’s gonna be lit .Thats why I never trip cause it’s there. https://t.co/aHibuWDOT8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 17, 2020