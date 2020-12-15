Practice what you preach! Cardi B and Offset celebrated the rapper’s 29th birthday on Monday, December 14, by attending a crowded and maskless party.

The off-again, on-again couple — who recently reconciled after the “Bodak Yellow” singer filed for divorce earlier this year — attended a nightclub in Atlanta, Ga., where social distancing guidelines were not adhered to.

In one video that Cardi, 28, posted, Offset and others were all dancing and drinking booze — without any masks on. At the birthday bash, which featured Offset’s name in neon lights, everyone was jamming out to the music.

Later on, the brunette babe and her man packed on some PDA while hanging out. Cardi also showed off her outfit before she left for the night.

Needless to say, fans were angry that the pair felt like they didn’t have to adhere to the CDC guidelines. One person wrote, “LMAO this is awesome. Cardi B always going off COVID is real, wear a mask, blah blah. Meanwhile, look at the party they’re having. Don’t listen to elites,” while another echoed, “So, Cardi B and Offset partying in packed clubs? After the U.S. surpassed 16 million COVID cases and 300K deaths?”

A third user added, “COVID party alert. Cardi B and Offset throw massive COVID birthday party for Offset’s 29th birthday. This [is] as COVID infections skyrocket in U.S.”

This is hardly the first time the mom of one has been criticized for the way she has been dealing with the ongoing pandemic. Cardi B held Thanksgiving at her house, which included 12 kids and 25 adults, and people were less than thrilled at her decision to hold the gathering.

However, Cardi apologized for her actions. “Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad,” she wrote on Twitter. “I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me. I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it. I wasn’t trying to offend no1.”

Meanwhile, Cardi gifted Offset a lavish car — a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster — for his special day, which costs around $600,000. The musical artists have been through some ups and downs over the past few years, including when the Migos member was unfaithful to Cardi.

After fans saw the luxurious new whip, they were confused as to why Cardi would give her man such a nice gift when he wasn’t the best partner to her.

One person wrote, “I’m more deserving of Cardi B than Offset and he cheated on her WTF,” while another added, “People can do whatever they want with their money but I really like @iamcardib and Offset has treated her horribly. He doesn’t deserve her and certainly not this gift. Praying that he steps up to be a better man and that she holds him more accountable.”

A third user stated, “Men … I guess if you cheat on your wife multiple times … She will buy you an expensive sports car to say thank you. WTF! Cardi B and Offset deserve each other. #DumbF**kery.”