Maybe Cardi B should lock the door when trying to post thirst traps.

The “WAP” singer was attempting to capture a sexy video when her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, interrupted her.

“I can’t even be sexy In peace 🤦🏽‍♀️,” the singer wrote on the video of her showing off her enormous cleavage.

Cardi B is no stranger to posting NSFW snaps. In October, the rapper “accidentally” posted a topless photo of herself to her Instagram story — leaving her 78 million followers in shock.

She tried to clarify the mistake, saying: “Ah, Lord. Lord, why the f**k did you have to make me so f**king stupid and retarded? Why? Why, why why?

“I’m taking the f**king picture right? Then I f**king pressed, and I’m seeing that it’s loading and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, Oh my god Offset, Oh my god, the picture’s loading.’”

Before the photo had successfully uploaded to the ‘gram, Cardi B said she immediately turned her phone off in the hopes that it would prevent the image from making it onto her Story. When she turned her phone back on, she was shocked to find out it had already been seen by her legion of fans.

“By the time I turned the phone on and f**king deleted the s**t everybody and their mum saw my salami nipple f**king titties, my big salami nipple titties was all over the internet.”

The “I Like It” rapper routinely posts sexy pics of herself on social media, showing off her fabulous physique.

The 28-year-old singer has been candid about how much her body has changed since giving birth to her first child, Kulture, and the struggles she endured after having work done on her body.

“I want to explain to people how hard it is to process. I feel like people look at girls on Instagram and go, ‘Oh, they got their lipo done and it was so easy,”‘ she told ET. “It is just such a long, hard process, almost like the same process as after you give birth to a baby and you see your body change and snapping it back.”

Cardi B shares her daughter with her on-again, off-again husband, Offset.