Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen revealed she gave up booze after being inspired by the book Quit Like A Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol. In the past, the 35-year-old star admitted she didn’t like her behavior while under the influence, but it was Holly Whitaker‘s novel that pushed her to make a real change in her life.

“One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend,” Teigen wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 30, alongside a photo of the book’s cover. “I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep.”

The author then shared Teigen’s post via her own Instagram and wrote, “@chrissyteigen thank you a thousand times over for sharing your humanity and multitudes, always. Infinite gratitude for you sharing my work. With you, with you, with you.”

Earlier this week, the Sports Illustrated model disclosed that she’s been sober for one month. The reveal came about after Teigen shared a happy-go-lucky video of herself dancing while on vacation with her family in St. Barts. When one fan jokingly commented, “I need whatever drugs you’re on,” Teigen replied, “4 weeks sober.”

The Lip Sync Battle co-host — who shares daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, with husband John Legend — has been candid about her relationship with alcohol over the years. In 2017, she admitted she was taking a break from booze because she was “just drinking too much.”

“I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine,” she noted. “Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show.

“And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there’s just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for John, for anybody.”

The news of Teigen’s sobriety comes after a tumultuous few months for the model and EGOT winner. As OK! previously reported, the power couple lost their third child in September due to pregnancy complications. Click here to find out more about Teigen and Legend’s road to finding happiness after losing their son, Jack.