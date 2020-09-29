It was a scary few hours for pregnant Chrissy Teigen, who was taken to the hospital on Sunday, September 27 — but she tells fans that she is in good health after receiving two blood transfusions.

The Cravings author — who is about to welcome her third child with husband and EGOT winner John Legend — took to Instagram on Monday, September 28, to update her 31.3M followers on how she and the baby are doing after excessive bleeding due to her third pregnancy. “Hello from hospital,” she captioned a somber throwback snap of herself ringing in 2020. “About to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is. It’s an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there.

“Baby and I are completely fine,” the 34-year-old explained. “Just missing the little things like walking…cooking…playing with the other buttbutts. came across this little gem from ringing in 2020. It all makes sense now!” Teigen was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles late on September 27 after a month of bleeding that had worsened.

Fans and friends were quick to show their support for the brunette beauty. Rachel Zoe commented, “You got this warrior mom,” and model Naomi Campbell wrote, “Sending love to you @chrissyteigen.” Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn came to show her support, writing, “Aweeee love you babe. Also, that sandwich J made you looked fire.” Other user’s comically commented that the picture itself “summarizes 2020 perfectly,” as another wrote, “Damn you really look like you knew what lied ahead.”

“It’s so weird because I feel really good,” the former Sports Illustrated model told her social media followers on Sunday. “I’m usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise. I feel happier than I do not pregnant. That’s why it’s so hard for me to come to terms with. It was at the point today where it was never stopping bleeding.”

Teigen admitted: “It’s just hard because there’s not much we can do. I’m at that weird in-between time where it’s dangerous to try anything. If me and baby boy can make it through the next few weeks then we can go from there and get through the danger zone.

“It is scary, but scary in the way that there is really nothing to do. I take my progesterone and my iron and we’re trying everything we can.” Prior to her recent hospitalization, the Chrissy’s Court star was put on bed rest for two weeks.

“And that’s like super serious bed rest, like get up to quickly pee and that’s it. I would take baths twice a week, no showering,” she told fans over the weekend. “I was always, always bleeding. I’m about halfway through pregnancy and blood has been going for a month…maybe a little less than a month. But we’re talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it’s usually fine. Mine was a lot.”

While the mother of two gushed that her baby boy “is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles,” whom she had complicated pregnancies with, Teigen said that her baby boy isn’t out of the woods yet. “Basically he’s the strongest, coolest dude in the s**ttiest house. His house is just falling apart,” the pregnant mom noted. “It didn’t have a good foundation to begin with, though. He didn’t have the strongest chance at the very, very beginning.”

The model — who is already a mom to 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles — took to her Instagram story to share more details live from the hospital bed on Monday, September 28. “OK updates,” she said. “I got some blood from somebody, so if you donate blood, it goes to actual people, people that might be me. Kinda feel like I definitely have somebody else inside me right now, which is an odd feeling to have.”

In the Lip Sync Battle commentator’s most recent Instagram story updates, she showed her loving husband sitting beside her in the hospital room. “Ah soothing sounds from the hospital,” Teigen joked, as she bopped her head to a hospital alarm going off. The ‘All of Me’ singer has been staying with Teigen and even made her a sandwich during the stay. “John is doing a bedside sandwich tutorial from my new nightstand,” Teigen explained in a clip while laughing.

The power couple announced the arrival of their baby boy in the musician’s ‘Wild’ music video on August 13. The 41-year-old was seen holding pregnant Teigen’s stomach as their two older children ran around the beach. The pair have been together for close to 14 years after first meeting on Legend’s music video set in 2007.