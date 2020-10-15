Rapper Ice Cube left fans stunned following the revelation he has been working with the Trump Administration to expand the $500 billion “Platinum Plan” to help black communities in America.

The claim was made by Trump advisor Katrina Pierson, who tweeted the news on her personal account on Tuesday, October 13, saying, “Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #Platinum Plan […] Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!”

It didn’t take long before his name began trending on the social media app, with longtime fans blasting the “You Can Do It” hitmaker, who infamously tweeted back in August 2016, “I will never endorse a mothaf**ka like Donald Trump! EVER!!!”

Black people criticizing @icecube for actually helping black people is why we haven’t had nice things. But, that changed under the leadership of @realDonaldTrump with a record of results in the community & continued success with FOUR MORE YEARS and the #PlatinumPlan — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 14, 2020

Many people started questioning who Ice Cube — whose real name is O’Shea Jackson — was supporting, after posting a lengthy video to his Twitter page on Sunday, October 11, where the former N.W.A. member admitted to having had discussions with both Democratic and Republican leaders.

Ice Cube said that both parties were interested in talking to him about the contract with Black America, which is said to include an array of policy proposals, including judicial reform and FCC licensing.

“Both parties contacted me,” he said. “Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”

“I just know one of them is gonna win … I don’t know if can really matter to us, we gotta just push whoever’s in there, because ain’t nobody really solved our problems,” he continued, while appearing to address the Black community. “People say we can’t take another four years of this — black people, s**t, we can take anything.”

“Joe Biden, the Democrats, I believe they owe us. Will they do right by us at the end of the day — who knows?”

The father of five went on to say that Trump would promise to increase access to capital in Black communities by $500 billion, create three million new jobs, and push for criminal justice reform, along with further education and job opportunities.

When Pierson shared her tweet, which has since amassed well over 13,000 likes, fans were startled by the news of Ice Cube’s ties with the Trump Administration, clearly angered that the rapper himself never disclosed his partnership beforehand.

We can’t get a stimulus bill passed, but Ice Cube thinks Trump is really going to lock a $500B plan for Black America?? #foolserrand #GTFOH pic.twitter.com/O3Gjq6jz0L — Meryl Johnson (@iam_msmj) October 15, 2020

“We can’t get a stimulus bill passed, but Ice Cube thinks Trump is really going to lock a $500B plan for Black America??” one Twitter user said.

Another echoed similar words, tweeting, “Trump owes half a BILLION in personally guaranteed loans that he can’t pay back, but Ice Cube thinks he can personally guarantee half a TRILLION to Black communities?”

Ice Cube has yet to address Pierson’s tweet.