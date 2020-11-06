Apparently birthday parties have been upgraded to celebrating on private islands.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs took a page out of Kim Kardashian‘s birthday guide, jetting off to Turks and Caicos for his 51st birthday with pals. Both celebrity trips resulted in backlash from cultural critics and fans who deemed their actions as tone-deaf.

DIVORCE, SEX TAPES & JAIL: JENNIFER LOPEZ’S LOVE SCANDALS EXPOSED ON 50TH BIRTHDAY

The music mogul threw an epic birthday bash on the island on Wednesday, November 4, to celebrate with pals including Nas, Mary J. Blige, French Montana, DJ Ruckus, Draya Michele and choreographer Laurieann Gibson. “Happy Birthday to my brother Puff @diddy Sean Love Combs & his family. Boss sh*t,” Nas wrote alongside an Instagram video from the beach party. “Your Lordship! Keep Kingin! Shout to @therealmaryjblige.”

Diddy faced backlash after he and Nas shared behind-the-scenes shots from the luxurious celebration, which included fireworks at the beach party. “Diddy throwing a huge birthday party with bunches of famous faces during a pandemic? I mean, how out of touch can one person be?” one unimpressed follower commented.

“I think it’s so selfish. Yeah okay, do it, but keep it quiet and stop flaunting it about on the internet for the world to see,” another user wrote while a third added: “It’s almost as if millions of people aren’t dying across the world because of a pandemic. Idiot!”

DIDDY REMINISCES ABOUT ‘GOOD WOMAN’ KIM PORTER AS EX LORI HARVEY MOVES ON WITH FUTURE

Despite the hostile comments, many supporters took to the comment section to praise the birthday bash. “Too much swag Nas. Too much f* swag 😩🔥,” one Instagram user wrote. “Too many legends in one video 🐐,” another commented.

Diddy shared photos of the expensive cocktails the crew sipped on — which included bottles of Cîroc and Deleón tequila — as they lounged around on the beach via his Instagram story.

Diddy’s sons Justin and Christian — who joined in on the celebrations — also performed in front of their legendary father and his A-list pals as DJ M.O.S. and wife, DJ Kiss, spun records for the VIP crew.

FROM BALI TO CALI — WE CAN HARDLY *KEEP UP* WITH KIM KARDASHIAN‘S EPIC B-DAY BASHES

Diddy’s birthday bash comes after the KUWTK reality star took her inner circle to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday. Kardashian was later slammed for her $1M getaway and birthday shoot as she shared the luxurious photos via Instagram amid the COVID-19 pandemic.