President Donald Trump’s son Eric made a shocking revelation about his parents’ divorce, which he said helped him to develop thick skin to handle the scrutiny that came with his father’s presidency.

The youngest of Donald Trump’s three children with Ivana Trump told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that his “unconventional” upbringing prepared him for his life today as the split between his parents was heavily covered when they got divorced in 1992.

“I maybe never really put two and two together, but that’s probably when we first started getting a little bit of the limelight, some of the attention, and I had to learn to not care,” Eric said.

Despite the fact that the couple had a “very tough and public” breakup, Eric’s mother was still very supportive of Donald’s journey to become president.

“What’s most interesting is, if you think about this relationship is, you had two people, they broke up, they went their separate ways, very sloppy divorce covered by everybody around the world,” he said. “If you ask her about him, she will say he’s the greatest president, and that says a lot coming from an ex-wife, especially in light of a very tough and very public divorce.”

Eric was eight at the time, while older siblings Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were 11 and 15. Donald then wed Marla Maples in 1993, whom he shares Tiffany Trump with, before he tied the knot with Melania Trump in 2005.

As Eric continued to reflect on his childhood, he admitted that his father’s parenting style was “unconventional, but also incredible.”

“He was less the ‘Let’s go out in the yard and play ball’ [parent], but he was much more the ‘Let’s go walk construction sites of these 70 story towers flying up,” he noted. “But he was also strict. You had to do well in school. Every day I left, I was six years old, he would say ‘no drinking, no drugs, no smoking.’ That’s who he was. He was always so disciplined, but at the same time he gave us enough latitude when we were young professionals to spread our wings a little bit and learn.”

Although his father was a tough parent, Ivana was actually stricter, but Eric spoke fondly of his “incredible” mom. “She’s one of these special people, I’ve seen very few in my life, who can be elegant but tough as nails,” he said. “She was very tough, she was definitely the disciplinarian but an amazing person. She can be so friendly, very warm.”

“She says what’s on her mind. In fact, she’s much like my father in that way,” he explained. “She ruled with an iron fist. You said thank you, you said please, you opened doors.”

While Eric seems to think highly of his parents, the Trump family found themselves in a spat recently when Aubrey O’Day made some shocking revelations when she claimed that Eric “f**ked Miss Universe on The Apprentice board room table with his now wife [Lara]” and that Donald Jr. “hates” his father.

Meanwhile, Trump’s youngest child, Barron, hasn’t spent much time with his father ever since he entered the White House.