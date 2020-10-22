Felicity Huffman has requested her passport back from federal authorities as her supervised release from her college admissions scandal is coming to an end.

Huffman’s lawyers attended court on Wednesday, October 21, to file a request for the passport, which is currently being held by the U.S. Probation and Pre-Trial Services Department.

Her lawyers said that all other terms of her sentence are complete, and her supervised release will be done “shortly.”

Federal prosecutors have agreed to Huffman’s passport request, according to court documents.

Last year, the actress tried to pay $15,000 to get William “Rick” Singer to inflate the SAT scores of her daughter Sophia. Huffman was subsequently caught and sentenced to two weeks in prison.

The 57-year-old served 11 days in prison at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif.

She was also ordered to pay a $30,000 fine, complete 250 hours of community service and serve one year of supervised release.

The Desperate Housewives alum was one of the dozens who was involved in the bribery scandal, where they paid to get their kids into elite colleges.

“I broke the law. I have admitted that, and I have pleaded guilty to this crime,” she said in a statement last year. “I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.”

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli found themselves in a similar predicament. The couple was accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into USC and fabricated photos to make it look like they were esteemed rowers.

The pair initially fought the charges but have since pleaded guilty to committing wire and mail fraud.

Loughlin will spend 2 months in prison and has to pay a $150,000 fine. She also has 2 years probation and will have to complete 250 hours of community service. For his part, Mossimo will spend 5 months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine and complete 250 hours of community service. Loughlin is suspected to be serving her sentence in the same prison Huffman did.