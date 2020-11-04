Talk about a quick fix!

Gayle King had a mission for this week: To fit into a body-skimming mustard-colored dress for her election night coverage on CBS. She got into the dress — with a little help from an unconventional diet.

The news anchor revealed on November 2 that she’d been partaking of a five-day soup fast in order to squeeze into her special outfit. She posted photos on Instagram of her bathroom scale, proving that the soup-only diet had kicked her former weight of 172.2 all the way down to 165.

Amid apologies for her “jacked up” feet (“Not yet comfortable in a covid environment going to salon”), King detailed her triumphant 7-pound weight loss. “Praying to sweet black baby Jesus [the dress] now fits,” she wrote, adding she also hopes “that you VOTE & there is PEACE.”

King then followed up with a photo of herself in the yellow dress to further prove she’d managed to hit her weight-loss goal. She wryly noted that she’d been forced to catch a few winks in the outfit on a couch in the green room due to her “marathon hours,” and joked “said dress became pajamas.”

King, who has a history of battling the scale, voiced her most recent weight concerns on October 24, when she posted another photo of the number she saw on the scale and told fans that it was way more than she wanted it to be.

“CRISIS! The weight struggle is real! [I’m] fatter than I’ve been in [a] long time & scared to get a pedicure (big sigh),” she detailed, noting that her doctor says that her “ideal weight” is 163 pounds. “[That’s] not happening anytime soon … Blaming corona quarantine & Halloween candy corns I just bought! Make it stop!”

The anchor spoke to Elle earlier in the year and actually seemed to foreshadow her November election night outfit, stating, “I love a great form-fitting sheath dress. Yellow is my favorite color.”