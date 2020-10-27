Hairspray star Marissa Jaret Winokur showed off her 50-lb. weight loss while encouraging her fans and followers to vote in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

The 47-year-old shared a photo of herself handing in her absentee ballot on Saturday, October 24. She captioned the post with a quote from the Broadway musical Hamilton: “History has its eyes on you.” Winokur dressed in patriotic style, rocking a red-and-blue bathing suit top and skirt to show off her new slimmer figure. Check out the post here!

In September, the Broadway star revealed she dropped the weight amid the COVID-19 pandemic because she was afraid of developing a severe case of the virus. Winokur — who had cervical cancer at age 27 and suffers from asthma — would be more at-risk due to her weight and medical history.

“Truth [is] COVID scares me. I checked off all the boxes, I am HIGH RISK!” she shared on Instagram on September 14. The brunette beauty noted she started working out with trainer Keith Anthony over Zoom and began “eating healthy to have a fighting chance.”

“In all honesty, I also needed something to focus on [and] have a goal. 6 months later I have lost almost 50 lbs.” Winokur dished. “Now we do not know (besides the obvious) who is more susceptible to COVID losing weight will not stop the spread!! But getting myself as strong as possible to fight it at least makes me FEEL like I am doing something. It makes me FEEL like if I can kick cancers ass I can do this too.”

Winokur — who started her weight loss journey in March — then told her 68.9K followers, “We have work to do on ourselves to save this nation, we need equality. We will need to FIGHT for EQUALITY. Do what you have to do personally to get in the fight.”

The mother of one — who shares 12-year-old son Zev with husband Judah Miller — noted she hasn’t had asthma issues “in months,” and found that exercising helped relieve her stress. “The hour or two a day I focus on working out, my sadness turns to productive energy, so that I don’t watch the news and bury my head, but try to help our situation,” she explained.

Winokur most recently updated her followers on her health journey as she posted a side-by-side of her in the same dress before and after her weight loss. “Holy sh*t guys I am maintaining!!” she captioned the post via Instagram on October 16. “We are going on 7 months and I haven’t thrown in the towel yet!!”

The Dancing With The Stars alum said this year has been “A WEIRD F**KING TIME,” adding: “If you feel exhausted and in Limbo or I dare say purgatory (a nice one, I guess) then we have something in common.”