Ghislaine Maxwell stared down child sex abuse survivor Elizabeth Smart in photos taken at a 2013 event hosted by the New York Society. In another photo, the accused rapist and alleged pedophile is also seen smiling with the president of the group’s board, Karl Wellner. Maxwell later looks on as Smart delivers her powerful speech to guests at the event, though she quickly lost interest in her remarks and began to look around the room.

Smart was just 14 years old when she was abducted from her home by Brian David Mitchell, who held her captive and raped her for months. That is the same age many of Maxwell’s victims were when she allegedly began to groom them for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She, too, is accused of holding these girls against their will and repeatedly raping them while they were underage and far from their homes.

Maxwell was invited to attend the 2013 event, despite the fact that Epstein had been arrested and exposed as a serial pedophile just six years earlier. This was also just a few years after Virginia Roberts went public with her story about how Maxwell groomed her and kept her as a sex slave. Maxwell and child abuse victim Smart in the same room, above. Photo: © Annie Watt 2014 Maxwell stares at Elizabeth Smart while another speaker addresses the room, above. Photo: © Annie Watt 2014 Karl Wellner chatting with Maxwell at the event, above. Photo: © Annie Watt 2014

It is Roberts, now married with children, who was a big part in taking down both Epstein and Maxwell. Her claims go hand-in-hand with the many photos she had of herself in New York, New Mexico and with Prince Andrew in London.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts and Maxwell, above. Photo: US District Court for the Southern District of New York “Epstein took me on a ferry boat on one of the trips to New York City and there he took the picture above. I was approximately 15 or 16 years old at the time,” she writes of the New York photo. In that picture, Roberts looks years younger than her age as she smiles for the camera while on an unchaperoned trip with Epstein and Maxwell over 1,000 miles away from home. “You can see how young I looked in the photograph,” she notes, while also revealing she was raped by Epstein at his Manhattan mansion on that trip. PRINCE ANDREW STEPS BACK FROM PUBLIC DUTIES AFTER BOMBSHELL BBC INTERVIEW ABOUT JEFFREY EPSTEIN

“Over the next few weeks, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trained me to do what they wanted, including sexual activities and the use of sexual toys,” she wrote. “The training was in New York and Florida, at Epstein’s mansions. It was basically every day and was like going to school. I also had to have sex with Epstein many times.” Roberts said that she was trained to be “everything a man wanted me to be.”

Virginia Roberts holds a photo of herself at age 16, above, when she says Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually. Photo: MEGA Roberts, who was the first and remains one of the few Epstein victims to have gone public with their allegations, recounted to the FBI how she found herself being shuttled around the world and raped by men three times her age in court papers. “Epstein had promised me a lot, and I knew if I left I would be in big trouble. I also knew that I was a witness to a lot of illegal and very bad behavior by Epstein and his friends,” stated one filing. “If I left Epstein, he knew all kinds of powerful people. He could have had me killed or abducted, and I always knew he was capable of that if I did not obey him. He let me know that he knew many people in high places. Speaking about himself, he said ‘I can get away’ with things. I was very scared, particularly since I was a teenager.”

She managed to eventually break free after she was asked to carry a child for Maxwell and Epstein. “They said I would have to sign a contract relinquishing rights to the child and consenting to Jeffrey having as many relationships as he liked,” said Roberts, who was offered a mansion for her efforts. She called the entire exchange a “smack in the face.” A short while later she managed to escape, after being sent to Thailand for her 19th birthday. There she was set to take a massage course and given a second plane ticket, as she was told she would also be taking back an underage girl. Roberts was planning to interview the minor with the goal of taking her back to the United States, but that all changed when she met her now-husband. She never returned, and the two went off to start a new life in Australia. CLOSE CALLS: THESE STARS CHEATED DEATH — OK! LOOKS BACK AT THEIR EPIC TALES OF SURVIVAL Roberts has since devoted her time to combating sex trafficking and the sexual abuse of minors. “In 2011, two FBI agents located Giuffre in Australia — where she had been hiding from Epstein and Maxwell for several years — and arranged to meet with her at the U.S. Consulate in Sydney,” read a suit filed by Roberts that detailed how she came to speak out. “[Roberts] provided truthful and accurate information to the FBI about Epstein and Maxwell’s sexual abuse.”

It was those photos and her testimony that resulted in the FBI reopening its probe into Epstein and starting one into Maxwell.