Jeffrey Epstein asked one of his underage victims to suck the blood of another victim while he was assaulting the pair. It is one of the many previously unreported incidents involving Epstein and his young victims that is recounted in Barry Levine‘s new book The Spider: Inside the Criminal Web of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, set to be released Tuesday, October 20.

Virginia Roberts was first recruited at the age of 14 or 15 by Ghislaine Maxwell while working at Mar-a-Lago. She gave Epstein massages that turned into predatory assaults and eventually found herself being raped and forced into S&M threesomes with the late pedophile, who died in his jail cell at age 66. Her rapist liked to see her wears boots and wear leather collars while being choked by another victim or woman.

Then, things went too far.

“In an interview with journalist Sharon Churcher, Roberts recalled one instance — previously unpublished — in which a girl’s thigh became bloody during an S&M encounter,” writes The Spider author Levine. “When the girl asked Roberts to drink her blood, Roberts was disgusted. ‘I said, ‘Jeffrey, it’s getting too weird.’ He drew the line after that and he got rid of [the other girl].”

AMERICAN MURDER STORY: 11 TRUE CRIME SCANDALS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION

Roberts has claimed in court docs that she was forced to have threesomes and orgies with Maxwell and Epstein while underage. In 2015, she even sued Maxwell for denying that claim in a lawsuit that Maxwell ultimately settled out of court. That settlement came after mountains of evidence were filed in the case detailing Epstein’s alleged abuse of dozens of underage girls. A portion of this evidence was unsealed in August of last year.

Maxwell is now trying to paint herself as one of those victims, as she seeks money from Epstein’s estate. In a complaint filed in the Virgin Islands months before her July arrest, Maxwell demanded that his estate cover her legal bills and security costs. She made this demand shortly after purchasing a $1 million hideaway in New Hampshire.

“Maxwell receives regular threats to her life and safety, which have required her to hire personal security services and find safe accommodation,” writes Maxwell’s attorney in the complaint. It later states: “In approximately 2004, Maxwell received a typewritten letter from Epstein with a handwritten note asking Maxwell to remain in Epstein’s employ and promising that no matter what Maxwell chose to do, Epstein would always support Maxwell financially.”

PRINCE ANDREW STEPS BACK FROM PUBLIC DUTIES AFTER BOMBSHELL BBC INTERVIEW ABOUT JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Maxwell is also currently in litigation with at least three Epstein accusers — Annie Farmer, Jennifer Araoz and a Jane Doe. She says nothing of her alleged role in recruiting or sexually assaulting these girls in her lawsuit, which instead states: “Maxwell has incurred and will continue to incur significant legal fees, personal security costs, and other costs in connection with legal suits, proceedings and investigations relating to Epstein, his affiliated businesses, and his alleged victims.”

Roberts and the other victims are starting to see money from the estate. OK! has learned that at least eight women who filed notices against the estate have agreed to payouts as part of a compensation fund. The names of those women have not been released, and there are still over 30 women who have yet to reach an agreement with the estate.