Controversial radio host Howard Stern is sticking with SiriusXM for another five years. He recently signed an extension with the broadcaster just weeks before his current contract was set to expire.

The 66-year-old personality broke the news earlier this month on The Howard Stern Show. The deal is reported to be worth over $100 million-per-year, according to the New York Post.

“I’ve been proven right about satellite radio over and over again,” Stern said in a statement regarding his extension. “With this contract renewal, I can’t wait to see what else I’ll be right about.

“Certainly, I have a lot more to say about Metamucil cracker and stepmom porn,” he continued. “Plus, now that I can work from home, I simply don’t have an excuse to quit.”

INSIDE HOWARD STERN’S PRIVATE WORLD: SECRETS & SCANDALS OF THE RADIO LEGEND

With the new contract, Stern is estimated to be worth a staggering half-billion dollars — making him one of the highest paid celebrities in the country.

Although Stern is filthy rich, ex-staffers have accused the radio legend of being “cheap” and worse to work for than daytime diva Ellen DeGeneres.

OK! previously reported that former staffers came forward alleging that the shock jock is a “scrooge” who did very little in helping his former engineer, Scott Salem, raise money for his late wife, Robin, whose medical bills were skyrocketing.

Salem, who had been working for The Howard Stern Show for more than three decades, approached bosses behind the scenes in 2018, stating that his wife’s medical bills and medication cost had greatly impacted his finances.

THE WORLD’S HIGHEST-PAID CELEBS OF 2020: SEE WHO TOPS THE LIST WITH A WHOPPING $590M

He asked for permission to start a GoFundMe page in the hopes of raising $50,000 to help with medical expenses, to which chief operating officer Marci Turk agreed to, but only under the condition that he would make no mention of the show or Stern in his post.

The grieving husband was able to garner over $73,000 from the fundraising page, and Stern was reportedly upset when staffers began to question why he didn’t pony up the cash from his personal fortune.

Subsequently after the GoFundMe page was finished, Salem was moved to a different floor in the studio.