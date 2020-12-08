Epic fail! Influencer Elyse Knowles shared an Instagram Story recently that left her fans and others scratching their head.

The 28-year-old model was sitting on her bed in black underwear and a white shirt, which she captioned, “Wallah.”

It seems as if the pregnant beauty was supposed to use the word “voila” — meaning to express satisfaction or approval — but misspelled the term.

Of course, the internet was there to call out her blunder and make it hilarious.

Thinking about this influencer who can’t spell voila 😭 pic.twitter.com/nij239gD5U — Drew 🫐 (@DietMountainDru) December 7, 2020

“Thinking about this influencer who can’t spell voila,” one Twitter user hilariously posted, which started a chain-reaction of funny comments.

Omg or when Alyssa Edwards spelled chihuahua ChiWahWah pic.twitter.com/soe3IErDI9 — Whorey Up!! (@QueeRead) December 7, 2020

A user equated it to the moment when RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Alyssa Edwards misspelled the word Chihuahua, which left America collectively laughing.

Reminds me of a woman I dated in Voilà Voilà, Voilshington. — Donald Drumpf (@Donald_JDrumpf) December 7, 2020

Others took the opportunity to turn it into hilarious puns.

what are influencers even influencing — american horse pirate (@roossell93) December 7, 2020

Then one asked a question that often comes to mind: “What are influencers even influencing?”

Surprisingly enough, this isn’t the first spelling mistake for the Instagram model. Recently she posted a photo of herself and her partner, Josh Baker, at the beach in Byron Bay.

She captioned the photo, “Enjoying the piece and quiet while it lasts,” before quickly changing it to the proper spelling of “peace.”