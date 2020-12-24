New details about Madalyn Davis’ death have emerged, and it looks like the British Instagram star — who fell after climbing a fence in Australia to take a selfie in January — had drugs and alcohol in her system.

Davis’ body was found 55 feet below the sea and was wedged into a wall, the BBC reported. Alcohol and traces of drugs “impaired Madalyn’s ability to make decisions and balance,” Nottinghamshire assistant coroner Gordon Clow said.

He added, “There is no safe way to consume alcohol and drugs, her death was at a beauty [sic] spot which people seek to enjoy, it will doubtless not be the last. It was a very great tragedy of someone trying to live their life to the full.”

AMERICAN MURDER STORY: 11 TRUE CRIME SCANDALS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION

The social media influencer, 21, was twice over the U.K. legal alcohol limit, and a toxicology report found that she had amphetamines, cocaine, ketamine and MDMA in her system.

Prior to her death, Davis had been at a house party and went with seven people to the “selfie hotspot” in Diamond Bay to watch the sunrise. During their outing, the group drank vodka and were all “seriously affected by drugs and alcohol.” However, after she climbed over the fence, she fell from the cliff. One of the three men she was with shouted, “She’s gone.”

The blonde beauty had quit her job as a makeup artist and decided to globe-trot. Davis — who had over 15,000 followers — also posted photos of her travels on her Instagram page, showing off luxe locations such as Australia, Thailand and Indonesia.

5 THINGS THE CHRIS WATTS NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DIDN’T SHOW — FIGHTS, AFFAIRS & MORE

To make matters worse, Davis’ mom, Rebecca Smith, had to deal with trolls who made fun of the tragic incident. “My daughter was not self-obsessed, she was a wonderful, beautiful person that made a mistake,” she said. “How can you write such things? She has a little sister and brother who be reading this. Madalyn was loved, she had integrity and decency.”

Davis’ grandfather Arthur Davis noted that the entire family was “absolutely shattered” after they heard the news. “It is hell on earth for us,” he said. “We are absolutely distraught, we are wrecked and her mom is not coping at all.”

He added, “There is nothing more tragic for our family but tragedies do sadly happen every day somewhere. She was a beautiful, delightful girl who had her whole life ahead of her.”