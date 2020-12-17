Jean-Luc Brunel, the friend of late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested and taken into custody in Paris, France, on Wednesday, December 16, for questioning on suspicion of raping and trafficking minors, Paris prosecutors revealed.

Brunel was about to board a flight to Dakar, Senegal, The Guardian reported. However, he was detained as part of an investigation into “rapes, sexual assaults, the rape and sexual assault of a minor aged 15, the rape and sexual assault of a minor over 15 years, sexual harassment, association with criminals and the trafficking and exploitation of minors,” the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Prosecutors said the arrest was part of an ongoing investigation, which started in August 2019, after “events of a sexual nature” were “thought to have been committed by Jeffrey Epstein and other accomplices.”

As OK! exclusively reported, Brunel was subpoenaed by the attorneys prosecuting Epstein in the Virgin Islands in November. Virginia Roberts — who claimed she was coerced into being Epstein’s “sex slave” — accused the 74-year-old of flying 12-year-old triplets to Epstein’s home in the Virgin Islands as a birthday gift.

“Jeffrey bragged after he met them that they were 12-year-olds and flown over from France because they’re really poor over there, and their parents needed the money or whatever the case is and they were absolutely free to stay and flew out,” Roberts said in court documents, which were filed in her 2016 case against Ghislaine Maxwell.

Two of the modeling agencies — The Source Models and Identity Models — Brunel has worked with over the years were also asked to turn over information; both have been accused of helping lure young girls for Epstein. However, both agencies denied the allegations.

Brunel — who is well-known for discovering models such as Christy Turlington, Sharon Stone and more — moved to the United States in the ‘90s and founded MC2 Model Management, which was funded by Epstein.

The modeling guru met Epstein’s alleged accomplice, Maxwell, in the ‘80s, and she reportedly introduced him to Epstein.

Maxwell was arrested in July for allegedly helping groom women for Epstein, but she has pleaded not guilty. Maxwell is trying to secure bail so she can be home for Christmas. The disgraced socialite and her husband, Scott Borgerson, will fund the bulk of her bail fees, while the rest will be financed by friends and family.

Epstein died in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019; his death was ruled a suicide by hanging. He was awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Brunel has denied any involvement and in December 2019, he told police he was willing to help with their questions.