She’s not having it! Jessie James Decker didn’t hold back after a fan called her out for posting a photo of herself getting into a bubble bath.

“Hey babe, come to the bathtub. I’m nekkid and wanna show u somethin. (if he thought he was walking into a seductive bathtub show he was right),” the 32-year-old captioned a photo of herself covered in soap. “People frequently ask how we keep the spark and spice alive. This is it right here folks.”

However, one follower didn’t appreciate the sexy snap. “TMI,” they wrote with a vomit emoji. “I can’t imagine what’s on your computer history ‘Nicky’ … hopefully nothing as risqué and repulsive as my bubble bath gown,” the singer clapped back.

Of course, Decker’s followers thoroughly enjoyed her savage message. One person wrote, “HAHAHA U RIGHT,” while another echoed, “That idiot speaks for himself! Look stunning.”

Other users noted that the “Flip My Hair” songstress — who shares daughter Vivian, 6, Eric “Bubby,” 5, and Forrest, 2, with husband Eric Decker — looked identical to her little girl. “OMG you look like your daughter. Hahah so young!” one person wrote. Jessie replied, “When I have no makeup on, we def look more alike.”

“Who took the picture?” another curious person asked. “Eric!!! His words were, ‘You’re ridiculous’ and he took a picture laughing.”

This is hardly the first time the country star has dealt with internet trolls. In April, mommy shamers came after Jessie after she posted a photo of herself wearing a white T-shirt, underwear and slippers. “No different than a swimsuit,” she said. “I teach my children the body is beautiful. Nothing to be ashamed of.”

In March 2019, the brunette babe laughed off accusations that she “had a lot of surgery done” after she posted a photo of herself in a bikini.

“What did she have done?!?” another fan asked. Jessie chimed in, writing, “Yeah, I’m wondering the same thing.”

When she’s not scouring through Instagram, Jessie enjoys being with her kiddos — especially amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I just feel like we were able to kind of slow down a little bit from work,” she told Entertainment Tonight in September. “You know, I was starting to get really busy again, because I just signed another record deal, and I was going to have travel coming up and I just feel like we were all just together. We’re always together, we’re very family-oriented, but this almost forced us to just be together 24/7, like it did all the families out there. I’ve loved it.”