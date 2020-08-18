What marriage problems? Kanye West appeared to be in good spirits in a new photo with his oldest daughter, North West, which was shared via Twitter on August 17. “Daddy daughter time,” the 43-year-old rapper captioned the snap of himself with his daughter by a body of water and mountains behind them. In the picture, West — who is sporting sunglasses and an orange shirt — was hugging his little girl and was actually smiling. For her part, North wore a purple shirt with jean shorts and white sandals.

Of course, West’s fans couldn’t help but comment on the sweet snapshot. One person wrote, “Cuties,” while another echoed, “That’s beautiful. I cherish these moments with my kids.” A third person added, “Nice Kanye being a good dad.”

Clearly, the ‘Stronger’ singer is doing better these days after he has been struggling with bipolar and depression all while trying to save his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

In July, the reality star, 39, was displeased after her husband publicly revealed that they almost aborted their first child. Afterward, the Chicago native went on a Twitter rant and claimed that Kardashian tried to “lock [him] up,” and he has been “trying to get divorced” for years.

However, the makeup mogul — who shares North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 15 months, with West — addressed the Grammy winner’s mental health struggles later on. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try,” she continued.

The couple seemed to be on the same page when they went on vacation to the Dominican Republic in early August, but West decided he wanted to stay in Wyoming for the time being. Ultimately, Wyoming “is where [West] wants to live,” a source told PEOPLE. However, Kardashian “is happy to be back” in Los Angeles.

“Kim still seems focused on making her marriage work,” the insider added. “She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now she seems OK with Kanye living in Wyoming.”