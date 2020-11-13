We’re struggling to *Keep Up* with Kim Kardashian‘s bombshell birthday snaps.

The 40-year-old recently stunned fans with her close-up crotch shots in a tiny swimsuit, which showed off her famous hourglass curves, from her $1M getaway with friends and family.

“Meet me here…” she captioned the four photos via Instagram on Tuesday, November 10. “The LEWKSSSSSS,” sister Khloé Kardashian, 36, commented on her array of glamorous photos.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Despite some sisterly love, fans continued to slam the makeup mogul for more tone-deaf posts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “I wish but It’s a pandemic and we’re poor,” one user responded back to the Skims founder’s caption. “Kimmy, we don’t have the money to meet you there,” another user chimed while a third noted, “We can’t. Since we can’t travel.”

“You trying to show off that WAP in the second photo?” one fan questioned, as another commented: “Kim, there’s people that are dying,” which has become an infamous Kardashian quote after Kourtney Kardashian told Kim to stop taking selfies while Khloé was being sent to jail on season 6 of KUWTK.

Kim hasn’t been shy about sharing the luxurious photos from her milestone birthday trip with her crew. She recently came under fire for the larger-than-life celebration where she “surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

Sisters Kourtney, Khloé and Kendall Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner and her sisters’ baby daddies, Tristan Thompson and Scott Disick, among other guests, enjoyed spa trips, guided treks and luxury dinners at the private island in Tahiti.

Kim captioned an array of Instagram photos thanking her family and friends for an unbelievable trip while noting how “humbled and blessed” she feels. The mother of four also said all of her guests took multiple health screens and quarantined two weeks prior to the trip. Despite her humility, fans remained unimpressed with the reality star and her famous family.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Hi Poors! I know you’re hurting right now and can’t figure out how you’re going to feed your family, but please enjoy these photos of my family’s expensive vacation! I know I’m lucky to be so fabulously wealthy so I’ll make mention of it to sound sympathetic (I’m really not tho),” one user sarcastically commented on one of her trip pics. “Did the pandemic go away?! Omg wish someone would’ve told me we could have massive parties.”

Other users questioned why Kim would post so many people together without wearing masks. “This is quite literally the most tone-deaf thing you’ve ever posted (kimono aside),” one user commented via her Instagram.

Shortly after Kim’s scandalous birthday bash, Kendall was slammed for hosting a Halloween-themed 25th birthday party. While the model tried to keep the celebration under wraps — by asking guests not to post on social media — photos of the crowded party with A-list guests made their way to the public, resulting in backlash against the brunette beauty.

Despite the shade thrown at the Kardashian-Jenner gang, they appear to have at least one more party in store before the end of the year. The Good American co-founder confirmed their infamous Christmas Eve party is still on despite the pandemic. The mother of one responded to a fan who asked about the party plans and wrote: “I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe.

I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before 😳 We have to think of what is safest — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 10, 2020

“Maybe do rapid testing before,” the Revenge Body host — who contracted the novel virus earlier this year — added. “We have to think of what is safest.” Eye roll.