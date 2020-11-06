She gets it from her mama! Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but show her mom, Kris Jenner, some love on her 65th birthday.

The 40-year-old reality star shared a slew of black-and-white photos, where she is posing alongside Jenner. Kardashian wore her hair down and sported a light turtleneck, while Jenner looked amazing in a black turtleneck.

“Mommy!!!!! You’re 65 years young today and never looked better! I honestly don’t know how you do it! You make life look so easy, raising 6 children and running an empire with being the most attentive mom and best friend!” the KKW Beauty founder gushed on Thursday, November 5.

CELEBS WHO VOTED FOR THE FIRST TIME — KANYE WEST, RYAN REYNOLDS & MORE

“I am forever grateful for the life skills you taught us all. Thank you for being the best example and instilling our work ethic in us and giving us so much love. I love you doesn’t even mean enough. Happy Birthday @krisjenner ✨,” she added.

Jenner replied, “I love you beyond measure.”

Of course, Kardashian’s followers couldn’t get enough of the photoshoot. One person wrote, “Y’all look amazing,” while another echoed, “Awww beautiful soul.” A third user added, “So beautiful.”

Kardashian also uploaded a bunch of photos with her mom on her Instagram Story in honor of the big day.

Kourtney Kardashian also took some time to give a shout-out to the momager. “To my mommy, the bossiest of all bosses, the queen,” she captioned a throwback photo of the pair on Instagram. “Happy happy birthday may you continue to be blessed with love, happiness and light.”

BEST CELEB HALLOWEEN COSTUMES 2020: FROM LIL NAS X TO KIM KARDASHIAN

“For all of the love you give to us, we celebrate you like you celebrate Easter, Halloween, Christmas, Thanksgiving, Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day!” she added.

Khloé Kardashian also posted a bunch of pictures and wrote a lengthy note to her mother. “Happy beautiful birthday mommy, my twin, my Queen, my everything!! We are here to celebrate you daily!!! You make every moment memorable! You make life happy and filled with love! You excite me when it comes to Life!” she exclaimed.

“You remind me that life is a celebration! You make me believe I can do anything at any time. You make it all look so fabulous! You are a Queen! My literal Queen who has raised mini Queens and a young King. You built this kingdom and we honor you! I only pray I can leave footprints on peoples souls the way you do. I love you so much,” she added.

LOOK LIKE KIM KARDASHIAN! 10 GET-FIT SECRETS FROM THE SENSATIONAL CELEB

“I genuinely can not use words to explain how much I love you. You’ve been my biggest inspiration for all of the years of my life. Your strength, grace, compassion, love, work ethic, beauty and your incredible generosity is beyond anything else I have witnessed. There are so many good things I could say about you. The list could go on forever. Mom, we ALL love and adore you!!! You are my hero and my heart! I will love you more and more everyday Until the end of time. Thankful for our blessings and for the love you give each and everyone of us! Today please enjoy being the Queen that you are!!! Happy birthday Twin,” she concluded.