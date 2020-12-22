There’s even more controversy! In the midst of all the Malik Beasley, Larsa Pippen and Montana Yao drama, Beasley pleaded guilty to threats of violence from an incident in September.

Beasley was charged last month with felony threats of violence as well as fifth-degree drug possession after he was said to have pointed an assault rifle at a couple and their 13-year-old daughter after they pulled up to his rental home in Plymouth, Minn during a Parade of Homes tour.

Yao was also charged with drug possession when nearly two pounds of marijuana was found in their home.

According to Beasley’s attorneys Steven Haney and Ryan Pacyga, the prospect of jail time or house arrest won’t exceed 120 days and it will be served after the 2020/21 NBA season. The threats of violence charge will also be reduced to a misdemeanor after Beasley’s probation, The Atlantic reported.

Users weren’t impressed with Beasley’s celebrity status appearing to effect his sentence. “So basketball is, in fact, bigger than life. Good thing he gets to wait until after the season to serve time,” one wrote. “He shouldn’t be getting any special treatment. He isn’t even a star either, let him serve his time,” another said.

Meanwhile, Beasley has not commented on the charges or the fact that his wife left him once the pictures with Pippen were leaked at the start of the month — and then shared that she and their son had been kicked out of the family home with no apology or acknowledgment of what is going on between Beasley and Pippen.

Pippen and Beasley were photographed as they stood next to a Christmas tree in Minnesota on Sunday, December 20 and looked carefree.

Pippen recently gushed on social media about bonding with someone new. “Sometimes you meet a person and you just click — you’re comfortable with them, like you’ve known them your whole life, and you don’t have to pretend to be anyone or anything,” she wrote a day before the Christmas tree photograph was snapped. While she didn’t name drop Beasley, fans speculated that he’s who the post was about.

She then posted a selfie with the caption “God, goals, growing, and glowing @prettylittlething,” which Beasley is said to have been spotted “liking” and then “unliking.”

Earlier this month, Pippen posted a selfie with the caption what “makes you the happiest,” to which Beasley wrote, “U.”

Weeks earlier Beasley reportedly wrote “I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen,” on another of Pippen’s posts.

Meanwhile, Yao filed for divorce after the pictures of Pippen and Beasley which were taken in November surfaced. “Wow … I don’t even know this man,” Yao said at the time. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.” While Pippen seemingly threw shade at the time and wrote on her Instagram story that “even salt looks like sugar” she hasn’t publically commented on the romance.