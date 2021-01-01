Lori Loughlin is determined to make a comeback and return to acting after serving two months in prison for her involvement in the college admissions bribery scandal.

The 56-year-old was released from federal prison in Dublin, Calif., on Monday, and while Loughlin is said to be spending plenty of time with her family now that she’s been granted her freedom again, she also hopes to return to work soon.

“She always loved her career. She loves filming and creating movies,” a source told PEOPLE. “She previously expressed that she would love to act again at some point.”

But the Fuller House actress won’t be considering any acting gigs until her husband Mossimo Giannulli completes his five-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, where he has been situated since November 19.

Over the summer, the latter pled guilty to fraud charges associated with the nationwide college admission scandal that allegedly saw him and his wife spend up to $500,000 in bribes to guarantee the acceptance of their daughters Bella and Olivia Jade into the University of Southern California.

“The only focus right now though is to reunite with Mossimo,” the insider continued. “It seems Lori will put everything on hold until Mossimo is home. She isn’t really thinking about anything else.

“Lori is still in the moment of enjoying being back at home. The next big focus is of course to have Mossimo back home. No one can visit him in prison, because of COVID. He stays in touch with his family via phone calls.”

According to Us Weekly, being locked up for months behind bars has not been easy for Giannulli, who spends most of his days reading and writing letters to his family since they aren’t allowed to visit him due to the strict COVID-19 regulations that the facility has enforced.

The publication says that while Giannulli is trying to stay strong for his family, he spends almost all of his time in his cell and is believed to be finding the experience in prison to be “rough.” On top of that, he’s also said to have turned to faith and prayer when certain moments have proven themselves to be quite challenging for the fashion designer.

“Mossimo is spending his time reading, writing letters to his family, and planning future business ventures,” the source explained. “Mossimo is also a man of God and has been turning to prayer when he feels weak.”

After her two-month stint in prison, Loughlin self-isolated for two weeks before being reunited with her daughters, and once her husband completes his sentence in the coming months, she hopes to put the ordeal behind her once and for all.

Her daughter Olivia Jade made headlines last month following her appearance on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk where she apologized for her “insane privilege” concerning the admissions scandal.